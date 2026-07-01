Spotted on Anne Hathaway: Summer 2026's Most Risqué Pant Trend

You may have noticed that this has turned out to be a very pants-centric summer, as many of the season's biggest trends happen to be pants. But what sets summer pants apart from those of adjacent seasons—aside from needing to be very lightweight—is that they're far more fun. And Anne Hathaway has just proven herself to be a fan of one of those fun summer pant trends.
Hathaway, who recently announced that she's pregnant with her third child, just stepped out in NYC as she gears up to promote The Odyssey. The pant trend she wore as part of her all-black outfit was both highly specific and undoubtedly risqué: sheer balloon pants. She paired them with a black bodysuit, black-and-white kitten-heel mules, and the new Dior Cigale Bag. Yes, the sheer clothing trend can be challenging to style without exposing all, but there are several tricks you can employ, such as wearing a bodysuit as Hathaway did. You could also wear hotpants underneath, pair them with a long top, or simply choose a pair with built-in shorts.
If you're now convinced that sheer balloon pants are what your summer wardrobe is missing, keep scrolling to see Hathaway's styling and to shop an assortment of the chicest pairs on the internet.