Every Cool NYC Girl Will Wear This Pretty Shirt Trend With Jeans and Flats in April
As the flowers bloom and we finally shed our coats, New Yorkers (and everyone else) are happily shopping for pretty tops again. One of those New Yorkers is Gigi Hadid, who stepped out on a sunny day over the weekend wearing a vintage top that was the perfect example of the shirt trend that works beautifully with jeans and flats. I make this specific statement because that's what she wore with it (loose light-wash jeans and loafers, to be even more specific).
The pretty shirt trend I'm referring to is ruffled tops, undoubtedly an offshoot of the boho trend that brands such as Chloé and Saint Laurent revived, with many other brands following their lead. Hadid's top was a structured, puff-sleeve take on the trend, but if you prefer something softer and more fluid, there are plenty of ruffled tops on the market right now that fit that description. And given that jeans, flats, and a cute top are what you'll see on every NYC block during the spring, I'm sure there are plenty of ruffled tops in plenty of NYC-based girls' carts right now.
To conclude, if you're looking for some new pretty tops to wear with jeans and flats, scroll to shop a few standout ones to get you started.
On Gigi Hadid: vintage Morton Myles for The Warrens top; Moschino bag; Miu Miu Calfskin Penny Loafers ($1170)
Shop Pretty Ruffled Tops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
