Every Cool NYC Girl Will Wear This Pretty Shirt Trend With Jeans and Flats in April

As the flowers bloom and we finally shed our coats, New Yorkers (and everyone else) are happily shopping for pretty tops again. One of those New Yorkers is Gigi Hadid, who stepped out on a sunny day over the weekend wearing a vintage top that was the perfect example of the shirt trend that works beautifully with jeans and flats. I make this specific statement because that's what she wore with it (loose light-wash jeans and loafers, to be even more specific).

The pretty shirt trend I'm referring to is ruffled tops, undoubtedly an offshoot of the boho trend that brands such as Chloé and Saint Laurent revived, with many other brands following their lead. Hadid's top was a structured, puff-sleeve take on the trend, but if you prefer something softer and more fluid, there are plenty of ruffled tops on the market right now that fit that description. And given that jeans, flats, and a cute top are what you'll see on every NYC block during the spring, I'm sure there are plenty of ruffled tops in plenty of NYC-based girls' carts right now.

To conclude, if you're looking for some new pretty tops to wear with jeans and flats, scroll to shop a few standout ones to get you started.

Gigi Hadid wearing a ruffled yellow top, light-wash jeans, socks, and loafers

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: vintage Morton Myles for The Warrens top; Moschino bag; Miu Miu Calfskin Penny Loafers ($1170)

Shop Pretty Ruffled Tops

Sierra Linen Top
Reformation
Sierra Linen Top

Jona Top
Ciao Lucia
Jona Top

Collection Ruffle Top in Viscose Chiffon
J.Crew
Collection Ruffle Top in Viscose Chiffon

Martine Gingham Smocked Ruffle Crop Top
Rails
Martine Gingham Smocked Ruffle Crop Top

Pintuck Ruffle Puff Sleeve Top
Madewell
Pintuck Ruffle Puff Sleeve Top

MANGO, Cotton Top With Ruffles

MANGO
Cotton Top With Ruffles

Ruffle Lace Blouse
& Other Stories
Ruffle Lace Blouse

Reformation Lauryn Top
Reformation
Lauryn Top

Ruffle Sleeve Clip Dot Top
Treasure & Bond
Ruffle Sleeve Clip Dot Top

