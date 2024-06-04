Rihanna Just Wore the Only Real Dress Trend That Matters In 2024

Rihanna wearing a silver bustier and gray fur vest.

(Image credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images)

We don't get to see Rihanna out in the wild a lot—she's pretty private these days—but when we do, you bet she'll be in something special. That's why we all must pay attention to whatever trend she's deemed worthy. Nine times out of ten, it'll become the next big thing. And this time, the silhouette she's given her royal stamp of approval to is the drop-waist dress, which means you'd be smart to get your hands on one (or a few) before every last option on the internet suddenly comes with a big, red "out of stock" warning. It's simple math really: Rihanna wears it, people shop.

The Fenty Beauty founder wore a red version of the year's most talked-about dress trend to an event for her brand in Shanghai, specifically choosing pieces by Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo. The dress in question is a long-sleeve turtleneck style with a fitted drop-waist and a drapey, cut-out skirt made of individual strips of soft, red fabric that debuted on the runway at the Italian brand's fall/winter 2024 show in February. With the dress, she and her stylist for the evening, Interview Magazine's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, added red leather gloves and a pair of patent-leather wedge heels in the same vibrant shade.

Scroll down to check out Rihanna's look in Shanghai. And while you're at it, shop the only dress trend that matters this year.

On the runway:

Ferragamo model wearing a red turtleneck drop-waist dress and carrying a red bag at the F/W 24 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo)

On Rihanna:

Rihanna wearing a red drop-waist long-sleeve Ferragamo dress with red leather gloves and matching wedge heels.

(Image credit: Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Ferragamo)

On Rihanna: Ferragamo Vidya 105mm Patent Leather Wedge Pumps ($1090), dress, and gloves

Vidya 105mm Patent Leather Wedge Pumps
FERRAGAMO
Vidya 105mm Patent Leather Wedge Pumps

Shop the drop-waist dress trend:

Astonish Dress
Babaton
Astonish Dress

This bright-red Aritzia dress is a great summer alt for Rihanna's Ferragamo number that'll cost you less than $100.

Drop-Waist Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie
Drop-Waist Cutout Maxi Dress

I'm calling it—this is Abercrombie's next viral hit.

Vestido Emma Midi
Tularosa
Vestido Emma Midi

This color looks so pretty with a touch of sun.

Field of Dreams Dress
LIONESS
Field of Dreams Dress

A sell out is coming for this dress.

Liza Drop-Waist Midi
Free People
Liza Drop-Waist Midi

Comfy is an understatement.

Zara FLOWY HALTER DRESS
zara
Flowy Halter Dress

Your dream dress is just $50 away.

X Revolve Ballerina Dress
Apres Studio X Revolve
Ballerina Dress

Always pick the red option.

+ Net Sustain Two-Tone Stretch-Knit and Organic Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress
ESSE STUDIOS
Two-Tone Stretch-Knit and Organic Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress

This dress went straight into my shopping cart when I first laid eyes on it.

Zara Draped Midi Dress ZW Collection
zara
Draped Midi Dress ZW Collection

I just saw this dress in person and it's even better than it looks online.

Junjo Dress
Simon Miller
Junjo Dress

There's a reason why this Simon Miller dress is selling out on every retailer's website right now.

Drops of Venus Midi Dress
Free People
Drops of Venus Midi Dress

Oh, I love the idea of belting a drop-waist dress like this.

Sariah Dress
Reformation
Sariah Dress

Traveling this summer? You have no choice but to pack this dress.

Drop-Waist Mixed Fabric Gown
Abercrombie
Drop-Waist Mixed Fabric Gown

This is what affordable luxury looks like.

Midi Dresses Color Trends Rihanna
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

