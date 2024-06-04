Rihanna Just Wore the Only Real Dress Trend That Matters In 2024

(Image credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images)

We don't get to see Rihanna out in the wild a lot—she's pretty private these days—but when we do, you bet she'll be in something special. That's why we all must pay attention to whatever trend she's deemed worthy. Nine times out of ten, it'll become the next big thing. And this time, the silhouette she's given her royal stamp of approval to is the drop-waist dress, which means you'd be smart to get your hands on one (or a few) before every last option on the internet suddenly comes with a big, red "out of stock" warning. It's simple math really: Rihanna wears it, people shop.

The Fenty Beauty founder wore a red version of the year's most talked-about dress trend to an event for her brand in Shanghai, specifically choosing pieces by Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo. The dress in question is a long-sleeve turtleneck style with a fitted drop-waist and a drapey, cut-out skirt made of individual strips of soft, red fabric that debuted on the runway at the Italian brand's fall/winter 2024 show in February. With the dress, she and her stylist for the evening, Interview Magazine's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, added red leather gloves and a pair of patent-leather wedge heels in the same vibrant shade.

Scroll down to check out Rihanna's look in Shanghai. And while you're at it, shop the only dress trend that matters this year.

On the runway:

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo)

On Rihanna:

(Image credit: Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Ferragamo)

On Rihanna: Ferragamo Vidya 105mm Patent Leather Wedge Pumps ($1090), dress, and gloves

FERRAGAMO Vidya 105mm Patent Leather Wedge Pumps $1090 SHOP NOW

Shop the drop-waist dress trend:

Babaton Astonish Dress $98 SHOP NOW This bright-red Aritzia dress is a great summer alt for Rihanna's Ferragamo number that'll cost you less than $100.

Abercrombie Drop-Waist Cutout Maxi Dress $120 SHOP NOW I'm calling it—this is Abercrombie's next viral hit.

Tularosa Vestido Emma Midi $298 SHOP NOW This color looks so pretty with a touch of sun.

LIONESS Field of Dreams Dress $109 SHOP NOW A sell out is coming for this dress.

Free People Liza Drop-Waist Midi $78 SHOP NOW Comfy is an understatement.

zara Flowy Halter Dress $50 SHOP NOW Your dream dress is just $50 away.

Apres Studio X Revolve Ballerina Dress $230 SHOP NOW Always pick the red option.

ESSE STUDIOS Two-Tone Stretch-Knit and Organic Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress $625 SHOP NOW This dress went straight into my shopping cart when I first laid eyes on it.

zara Draped Midi Dress ZW Collection $109 SHOP NOW I just saw this dress in person and it's even better than it looks online.

Simon Miller Junjo Dress $325 SHOP NOW There's a reason why this Simon Miller dress is selling out on every retailer's website right now.

Free People Drops of Venus Midi Dress $148 SHOP NOW Oh, I love the idea of belting a drop-waist dress like this.

Reformation Sariah Dress $278 SHOP NOW Traveling this summer? You have no choice but to pack this dress.