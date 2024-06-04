Rihanna Just Wore the Only Real Dress Trend That Matters In 2024
We don't get to see Rihanna out in the wild a lot—she's pretty private these days—but when we do, you bet she'll be in something special. That's why we all must pay attention to whatever trend she's deemed worthy. Nine times out of ten, it'll become the next big thing. And this time, the silhouette she's given her royal stamp of approval to is the drop-waist dress, which means you'd be smart to get your hands on one (or a few) before every last option on the internet suddenly comes with a big, red "out of stock" warning. It's simple math really: Rihanna wears it, people shop.
The Fenty Beauty founder wore a red version of the year's most talked-about dress trend to an event for her brand in Shanghai, specifically choosing pieces by Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo. The dress in question is a long-sleeve turtleneck style with a fitted drop-waist and a drapey, cut-out skirt made of individual strips of soft, red fabric that debuted on the runway at the Italian brand's fall/winter 2024 show in February. With the dress, she and her stylist for the evening, Interview Magazine's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, added red leather gloves and a pair of patent-leather wedge heels in the same vibrant shade.
Scroll down to check out Rihanna's look in Shanghai. And while you're at it, shop the only dress trend that matters this year.
On the runway:
On Rihanna:
On Rihanna: Ferragamo Vidya 105mm Patent Leather Wedge Pumps ($1090), dress, and gloves
Shop the drop-waist dress trend:
This bright-red Aritzia dress is a great summer alt for Rihanna's Ferragamo number that'll cost you less than $100.
This dress went straight into my shopping cart when I first laid eyes on it.
I just saw this dress in person and it's even better than it looks online.
There's a reason why this Simon Miller dress is selling out on every retailer's website right now.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
