Hailey Bieber Wore the Elevated Sneaker Trend Fashion People Love the Most to Disneyland

Hailey Bieber at Disneyland

(Image credit: Backgrid)

History has shown that if Hailey Bieber wears a pair of sneakers, they're either already a trend or are about to be (thanks to her). In this case, it's the former. The trend is retro black sneakers, and they're kind of the perfect style to wear for a day at Disneyland.

Aside from being sleek, elevated, and very, very popular, retro black sneakers were an excellent choice. I don't know if you've ever been to a Disney park, but chances are that whatever shoes you wear will get dirty. They're likely to be stepped on and spilled on—even rained on—so the best thing you can do is wear a pair that hides all of the fun you had that day.

Bieber opted for a pair of black-and-white Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers (a celebrity favorite indeed), which she paired with baggy black pants and her favorite leather Saint Laurent bomber jacket—and Mickey ears, of course. It's exactly what you'd expect a Hailey Bieber Disneyland outfit with her crew to be, and I highly recommend at least adding a pair of black retro sneakers to your wardrobe. Scroll on to do so.

Hailey Bieber at Disneyland

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent jacket; Onitsuka Tiger sneakers

Shop Retro Black Sneakers

Speedcat Og Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneakers

Taekwondo Shoe
adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

Dries Van Noten, Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66 Sneakers
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Sneakers

Loewe, Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers
Loewe
Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers

Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
Wales Bonner
Samba Sneakers

Aleta Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Aleta Sneakers

Air Superfly Perforated Leather and Suede Sneakers
NIKE
Air Superfly Perforated Leather and Suede Sneakers

Japan Low Top Sneaker
adidas
Japan Low Top Sneakers

Reelwind Low Suede and Shell Sneakers
AUTRY
Reelwind Low Suede and Shell Sneakers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear.

