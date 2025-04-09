Add This Sneaker Trend to Your List of Things You Didn't Know You Needed

If you're a fan of Kaia Gerber's street style like us, you know she rarely goes without her signature Repetto ballet flats. She wears them so frequently that it almost seems like she has multiple pairs and no other footwear. Last week, my colleagues and I even joked about this. In a surprising turn of events, Gerber was recently seen wearing sneakers, as if in response to our playful comments.

The sneakers I'm referring to are Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers in a striking red, white, and blue color scheme. Yes, you read that correctly. While this bold and patriotic combination is a surprising choice for someone who usually opts for a sleek, minimalistic look, Gerber manages to pull it off with effortless elegance. The white backdrop with vibrant red and blue details perfectly illustrates how to create a statement while maintaining a classic vibe.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 White Blue Sneakers ($117)

Gerber has a knack for influencing others on what to purchase, so I predict we will see the red, white, and blue sneaker trend all over the streets of L.A., NYC, and London very soon. With that said, keep scrolling to grab a pair for yourself.

Shop Kaia Gerber's sneakers:

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers $117 SHOP NOW

Shop the red, white, and blue sneaker trend:

adidas Country II Shoes $90 SHOP NOW Everyone's talking about the Adidas SL 72, but honestly, I prefer the brand's Country style.

Nike Cortez Leather Shoes $68 SHOP NOW The style set's go-to retro sneakers.

asics Gel-Kayano 20 Sneakers $170 SHOP NOW No one asked, but this pair would be my top choice.

Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Leather Sneakers $790 SHOP NOW Put these on your wish list.

adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 SHOP NOW Timeless.

Reebok Campio XT Sneakers $65 $53 SHOP NOW Style these with all of your activewear this spring.

New Balance Calia Sneakers $110 SHOP NOW Just add white jeans and a tee.

adidas x Sporty & Rich Samba OG USA Sneakers $121 SHOP NOW Celebrities can't get enough of the Adidas x Sporty & Rich collaboration.