Add This Sneaker Trend to Your List of Things You Didn't Know You Needed

If you're a fan of Kaia Gerber's street style like us, you know she rarely goes without her signature Repetto ballet flats. She wears them so frequently that it almost seems like she has multiple pairs and no other footwear. Last week, my colleagues and I even joked about this. In a surprising turn of events, Gerber was recently seen wearing sneakers, as if in response to our playful comments.

The sneakers I'm referring to are Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers in a striking red, white, and blue color scheme. Yes, you read that correctly. While this bold and patriotic combination is a surprising choice for someone who usually opts for a sleek, minimalistic look, Gerber manages to pull it off with effortless elegance. The white backdrop with vibrant red and blue details perfectly illustrates how to create a statement while maintaining a classic vibe.

Kaia Gerber wears a navy sweatshirt, black pants, and red, white and blue sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 White Blue Sneakers ($117)

Gerber has a knack for influencing others on what to purchase, so I predict we will see the red, white, and blue sneaker trend all over the streets of L.A., NYC, and London very soon. With that said, keep scrolling to grab a pair for yourself.

Shop Kaia Gerber's sneakers:

Onitsuka Tiger , Mexico 66 Sneakers
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Sneakers

Shop the red, white, and blue sneaker trend:

Country Ii Shoes
adidas
Country II Shoes

Everyone's talking about the Adidas SL 72, but honestly, I prefer the brand's Country style.

Nike Cortez Leather Men's Shoes
Nike
Cortez Leather Shoes

The style set's go-to retro sneakers.

asics, GEL-KAYANO 20
asics
Gel-Kayano 20 Sneakers

No one asked, but this pair would be my top choice.

Ballet Runner 2.0 Leather Sneakers
Loewe
Ballet Runner 2.0 Leather Sneakers

Put these on your wish list.

Samba Og Shoes
adidas
Samba OG Shoes

Timeless.

Reebok Unisex Campio Xt Sneaker, White/vector Red/optimum Blue, 11 Us Men
Reebok
Campio XT Sneakers

Style these with all of your activewear this spring.

dickssportinggoods,

New Balance
Calia Sneakers

Just add white jeans and a tee.

X Sporty & Rich Samba Og "usa" Sneakers
adidas x Sporty & Rich
Samba OG USA Sneakers

Celebrities can't get enough of the Adidas x Sporty & Rich collaboration.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

