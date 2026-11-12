I've spent enough time working in the fashion industry to have a good idea of the trouser and shoe trends petite women actually gravitate towards. And whilst most style advice will have you believe that cropped trousers are the smartest choice, thanks to their shorter cut and ability to fall neatly at a petite woman's natural height, IRL, the chicest petite dressers on my radar are favouring quite the opposite.
Case in point: petite style icon Nicola Coughlan, who I just spotted wandering through London in the chicest pair of floor-grazing puddle pants. Long enough to skim the floor and almost entirely conceal her shoes, the trousers created an elongated silhouette that made her legs look impossibly long. Rather than shortening her frame, as I've often found cropped trousers can do, this longer-line style had the opposite effect, adding length and a sense of polish in one simple step.
Styled with a coordinating blazer, a striped shirt and a loosely worn tie, Nicola's outfit felt all the more considered. The long-line trousers provided an elegant foundation, bringing the entire look together.
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Of course, the secret to getting this trend right lies in finding the perfect length. You want a pair that just skims the floor, creating that sleek, elongated silhouette without dragging beneath your feet. Go too long, and you're suddenly dealing with a tripping hazard.
Always taking style notes from one of the chicest petite women on my radar, I'm making a case for puddle pants this season. Read on to shop the Nicola-inspired styles worth considering.
Shop Puddle Pants:
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers
Whilst I love these in black, they also come in two other shades.
Sézane
Yvan Trousers
These are cut to a slight balloon cut for a voluminous, polished finish.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
Style this with the co-ordinating blazer or wear this with a simple tee.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Pleated Pants With Button Detail
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black trousers.
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser
With Nothing Underneath's trousers are a fashion person's favourite.
Tibi
Winslow Crinkled-Shell Barrel-Leg Pants
The barrel-leg trouser trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.Z
Zara
Wide-Leg Trousers
Style these with tall heels to make your legs go on and on.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.