Dakota Johnson Wore the Iconic $50 Accessory Trend Every Celebrity Owns by Now

It's been two years since a certain $50 accessory first catapulted to popularity, but it's still as popular as ever. Dakota Johnson is the latest to wear the trend on the NYC set of her latest movie Materialists. (Granted, it's her character's wardrobe, but it's a very Dakota Johnson–coded wardrobe.)

If you haven't already figured it out, the accessory trend I'm referring to is the Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap, which has long been beloved by Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lawrence, to name a few of its very famous fans. The chino cap comes in tons of color options now, and at $50 (which is far less than many designer baseball caps), it's worth adding a couple to your wardrobe. Fun fact: You can even create custom ones on Ralph Lauren's website.

Johnson paired her blue cap with a trench coat and sneakers, and now, I want to do the same. Keep scrolling to shop Polo Ralph Lauren baseball caps so that you can too.

Dakota Johnson wearing a trench coat and baseball cap.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap ($50)

Shop Polo Ralph Lauren Baseball Caps

Allyson Payer
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

