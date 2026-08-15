Jelly Shoes Might Be Trending, But the Most Elegant People I Know Are Wearing This Classy Shoe Trend Instead

Whilst I'm usually one to steer clear of sandals and flip-flops in the city—the dust-strewn pavements are off-putting enough—this summer's unrelenting heatwaves have made me give in more times than I'd have liked. In an attempt not to overheat, my near-bare feet have been far closer to the pavement than I would ever have preferred. But now, just as summer draws to a close, I've come across a breathable shoe trend that I'll be opting for instead. Thanks to Karlie Kloss, I'm officially in the market for a pair of peep-toe flats.
How this shoe trend didn't come into my orbit sooner, I couldn't say, particularly as I've been such a fan of peep-toe heels for several seasons now. Offering the same slim cut-out that has always felt so sophisticated to me, these flat styles bring that elegant finish to an altogether more wearable silhouette, making them perfect for elevating everyday outfits.
Whilst Karlie wore hers with a slim-fitting midi dress, the trend would look just as polished with jeans or even shorts whilst we wait out the final weeks of summer.
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Now that it's on my radar, I don't think I'll be able to go without a pair. If you're thinking the same, read on to shop the peep-toe flats I'm recommending below.
Shop Peep-Toe Flats:
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Leather Slingback Sandals
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Reformation
Zoe Sage Sandal
The suede composition lends these such an elevated edge.
Sezane
Joannie Low Sandals
Whilst I love these in the burgundy, they also come in a dark pistachio shade.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Magda 20 Silky Lamb Pomegranate
Add a pop of colour to your shoe rotation.
Reformation
Waldena Baby Wedge
These also come in beige and burgundy.
St Agni
90s Square Toe Flat
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
MIISTA
Yachay Sandals
Style these with a midi dress to get Karlie's look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.