These Under-$15 Products Are Responsible for Lily-Rose Depp's 1940s-Inspired "Hollywood Icon" Curls

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Lily-Rose Depp is the queen of retro curls. One look at her Nosferatu press tour looks is essentially a lesson in Old Hollywood glam. For the Oscars, celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett wanted to maintain the same elegant tone with an even stronger emphasis on the 1940s.

"Lily-Rose's hair look was inspired by classic Hollywood icons Veronica Lake and Lauren Bacall," Scarlett says exclusively to Who What Wear. "Veronica's soft, voluminous waves with a deep side part brought a sultry, mysterious vibe, while Lauren's sleek, polished waves conveyed confidence and elegance. Combining both styles, Lily-Rose's look blends timeless glamour with modern, effortless cool—capturing the best of '40s cinema while staying fresh and youthful." I'd say she absolutely nailed the balance. (The grungy liner and nude lip combo certainly helps!)

While these side-parted curls have quickly become Depp's signature, Scarlett says we'll see several iterations in the weeks to come. "This classic style is making a strong comeback, offering a sleek, polished look with a touch of retro glamour," he tells us. "Expect to see more variations of the side part—whether it's paired with soft waves, sleek straight styles, or even more structured, voluminous looks—adding versatility and sophistication to any spring hairstyle."

Curious how to create this look on your own? Scroll ahead for the complete breakdown—which features products $15 and under—and don't forget to tuck just one side behind your ear. "It was important to have the wave covering a part of her face," Scarlett says regarding Depp's look. "It adds a bit of mystery and romance."

How to Re-Create Depp's "Hollywood Icon" Curls

Tresemmé Extra Hold Hair Mousse $7 SHOP NOW Scarlett began by applying this mousse on Depp's wet, clean roots. He then gave her a voluminous blowout with a large round brush.

Tresemmé Smoothing Cream $12 SHOP NOW Once her hair was completely dry, he applied a dime-size amount of this shine-inducing smoothing cream on her mid-lengths to ends.

Tresemmé Dry Texturizing Spray $13 SHOP NOW He also gave her roots a spritz with this dry texturizing spray for some extra volume. Afterward, he curled her hair in two-inch sections with a 1.25-inch curling iron, making sure to shape the bends toward her face in soft waves.

Tresemmé Workable Hairspray $12 SHOP NOW After allowing the hair to set for a beat, he brushed through the curls with a flat boar brush saturated with hair spray (a classic stylist trick for frizz-free hold!). He then gave her entire mane a spritz to lock in the retro curls.

Tresemmé Instant Fix Styling Stick, Hair Wax, Golden Vanilla & Sandalwood Scent $13 SHOP NOW He then used a bit of this styling stick on his fingertips before further defining the wave pattern.