French Fashion People Wear These Levi's Jeans That Are Only $57 During Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days
If you know me, you know I'm obsessed with French fashion. Whenever I have free time, I scroll through Instagram, meticulously saving outfits worn by my favorite Parisian fashion people. Lately, I've been fixated on their simple denim looks. There's something about the relaxed yet elegant nature of their jeans that never fails to captivate me. This led me to embark on a deep dive to uncover the specific denim pieces favored by these stylish women.
Through extensive research, I uncovered that Levi's 94 Baggy Jeans were the go-to choice for chic French women, and it made sense considering the French fashion philosophy centers on the mixing of high-end and affordable pieces. What surprised me, however, was that these specific jeans are available on Amazon and currently on sale for the last day of its Prime Big Deal Days event.
What makes Levi's 94 Baggy Jeans so beloved? Let's delve into the details. These jeans boast a mid-rise design with a tailored waist and a loose, relaxed fit throughout the legs, making them look good on all body shapes and types. Moreover, they exude a vintage charm that refers to the '90s model-off-duty style, when women would wear blue jeans, a simple T-shirt, and a stylish belt and look effortlessly chic.
While the silhouette may be inspired by the past, the way these French women are styling it is super contemporary. For example, I've seen it paired with everything from a chocolate-brown suede jacket, white T-shirt, and burgundy boots to a red cardigan and ballet flats, adding to the pair's versatility.
On that note, keep scrolling to see and shop the famous under-$80 Levi's jeans that are on sale today. I also rounded up other discounted, It girl–approved jeans to consider for the season. Pro tip: Don't wait to shop these styles—they won't be on sale again until next year.
Shop More Levi's Jeans on Sale
A pair of distressed black jeans is a wardrobe essential.
I have my heart set on these everyday jeans.
Shop More It Girl–Approved Jeans on Sale
When pants feature a drawstring, I instantly fall in love.
Going for a pair of cuffed jeans is a sure-fire way to make a chic statement.
What are Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are a two-day sale event for Prime members only. Ahead of the holiday season, Prime members can get exclusive access to exciting deals across top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, toys, and Amazon devices.
This year, customers can shop some of the best discounted fashion finds from brands such as Levi's, The Drop, New Balance, Free People, and Good American. Plus, they can find a plethora of cozy sweaters, women's jeans, stylish outerwear like leather jackets and trench coats, fall boots, and elevated tank tops that will take their fall wardrobe to the next level.
Don't have a Prime membership yet? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.
When are Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon's 2024 Prime Big Deal Days event, also known as Amazon's October Prime Day, started yesterday and ends tonight. This event is only two days, so don't miss out—the amazing discounts won't return until next year.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
