French Fashion People Wear These Levi's Jeans That Are Only $57 During Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

If you know me, you know I'm obsessed with French fashion. Whenever I have free time, I scroll through Instagram, meticulously saving outfits worn by my favorite Parisian fashion people. Lately, I've been fixated on their simple denim looks. There's something about the relaxed yet elegant nature of their jeans that never fails to captivate me. This led me to embark on a deep dive to uncover the specific denim pieces favored by these stylish women.

Through extensive research, I uncovered that Levi's 94 Baggy Jeans were the go-to choice for chic French women, and it made sense considering the French fashion philosophy centers on the mixing of high-end and affordable pieces. What surprised me, however, was that these specific jeans are available on Amazon and currently on sale for the last day of its Prime Big Deal Days event.

What makes Levi's 94 Baggy Jeans so beloved? Let's delve into the details. These jeans boast a mid-rise design with a tailored waist and a loose, relaxed fit throughout the legs, making them look good on all body shapes and types. Moreover, they exude a vintage charm that refers to the '90s model-off-duty style, when women would wear blue jeans, a simple T-shirt, and a stylish belt and look effortlessly chic.

While the silhouette may be inspired by the past, the way these French women are styling it is super contemporary. For example, I've seen it paired with everything from a chocolate-brown suede jacket, white T-shirt, and burgundy boots to a red cardigan and ballet flats, adding to the pair's versatility.

On that note, keep scrolling to see and shop the famous under-$80 Levi's jeans that are on sale today. I also rounded up other discounted, It girl–approved jeans to consider for the season. Pro tip: Don't wait to shop these styles—they won't be on sale again until next year.

