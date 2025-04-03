I'm Working on My Spring Capsule Wardrobe—These Are the Only 4 Trends I'm Buying

Emma Leger in a cropped trench coat in Paris.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

As someone who used to participate in every trend that came along, I consider myself fully reformed. I'm much more strategic with my purchases and practice a generally more thoughtful approach to shopping. Now, instead of chasing passing trends, I invest in pieces that have longevity, focusing on timeless staples I'll keep for years. However, I do like to add a few trend-forward pieces each season to keep my closet feeling current, but I only buy into those that truly speak to me and complement my existing wardrobe.

While there are many gorgeous trends taking shape this spring, there are four I'm feeling particularly drawn to right now. All four feel impactful yet wearable, and although they're having a major moment this season, I see them remaining in my wardrobe for the long haul. These are the best spring '25 fashion trends (in my opinion), and they're well worth investing in. Below, I'm highlighting the four trends I'm buying to build my spring capsule wardrobe—from the pretty color I'm seeing everywhere to the aesthetic I'm borrowing straight from Saint Laurent—and key shopping picks for each.

1. BUTTER YELLOW

Liv Perez in a butter yellow Cult Gaia top and skirt.

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Butter yellow was bubbling up last spring, but it's completely exploded for 2025. The muted hue is adorning everything from blazers to tote bags, and I'm fully on board. Unlike some other shades of yellow, this one pairs beautifully with other colors in my wardrobe, making it much more wearable. I personally love it with chocolate brown and plan to wear that combo all season.

Self Portrait Yellow Crepe Flower Mini Dress
Self-Portrait
Crepe Flower Mini Dress

Cult Gaia Asa Tote
Cult Gaia
Asa Tote

Faithfull the Brand Marais Midi Dress
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Marais Midi Dress

Le Monde Béryl Babouche Leather Pumps
Le Monde Béryl
Babouche Leather Pumps

Favorite Daughter the Annabel Jacket
Favorite Daughter
The Annabel Jacket

Freja New York Mini Chrystie Bag Butter
Freja
Mini Chrystie Bag Butter

Reformation James Linen Blazer
Reformation
James Linen Blazer

2. ROMANTIC TOUCHES

Aimee Song in a pink Celine dress.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Romantic details were all over the spring/summer 2025 runways, and I'm thrilled to see the collections finally hitting retailers. Sheer elements, dramatic draping, delicate lace, and cascading ruffles are key buys for the season ahead, and I can't wait to add these soft touches to my wardrobe.

Helsa The Gallery Dress
Helsa
The Gallery Dress

ZARA Short Ruffle Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Short Ruffle Dress

Chloe Ghilies Sandal
Chloé
Ghilies Sandal

SER.O.YA Noel Off Shoulder Mesh Midi Dress
SER.O.YA
Noel Off Shoulder Mesh Midi Dress

Reformation Genevieve Top
Reformation
Genevieve Top

L'Academie by Marianna Adira Mini Dress
L'Academie By Marianna
Adira Mini Dress

Mango Asymmetrical Draped Short Dress
MANGO
Asymmetrical Draped Short Dress

3. SOFT POWER

Emili Sindlev in a trench coat and pink trousers.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Ever since Saint Laurent sent models down the runway in ultra-relaxed tailoring and bold eyewear, I've been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the soft power trend. Shifting away from sharp tailoring, the soft power look projects a more relaxed confidence—think slouchy trench coats, structured bags, and soft loafers.

Mango Oversized Cotton Trench Coat

MANGO
Oversized Cotton Trench Coat

Bottega Veneta Pinacoteca Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta
Pinacoteca Tote Bag

Mango Double-Breasted Suit Jacket
MANGO
Double-Breasted Suit Jacket

Heaven Mayhem Sloane Clear
Heaven Mayhem
Sloane Clear

COS Oversized Windowpane-Check Blazer
Oversized Windowpane-Check Blazer

ZARA Ruched Leather Loafers
ZARA
Ruched Leather Loafers

SAINT LAURENT Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants
SAINT LAURENT
Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants

4. POWDER PINK

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a pink Alaïa dress.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Another color trend I'm simply smitten with is powder pink. The soft shade felt like a breath of fresh air on the Khaite, Alaïa, and Miu Miu runways, and I've been sold ever since. Whether it's a subtle accessory or full monochrome look, powder pink adds a delicate touch to my spring wardrobe.

ALAÏA 90 Patent-Leather Pumps
ALAÏA
90 Patent-Leather Pumps

Helsa The Amphora Dress
Helsa
The Amphora Dress

ZARA Cotton Modal Top
ZARA
Cotton Modal Top

Reformation Aubree Linen Dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

Justine Halter Maxi Dress
Camila Coelho
Justine Halter Maxi Dress

ZARA Slit Hem Skort
ZARA
Slit Hem Skort

Toteme High-Rise Cotton Straight Pants
Toteme
High-Rise Cotton Straight Pants

