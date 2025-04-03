I'm Working on My Spring Capsule Wardrobe—These Are the Only 4 Trends I'm Buying
As someone who used to participate in every trend that came along, I consider myself fully reformed. I'm much more strategic with my purchases and practice a generally more thoughtful approach to shopping. Now, instead of chasing passing trends, I invest in pieces that have longevity, focusing on timeless staples I'll keep for years. However, I do like to add a few trend-forward pieces each season to keep my closet feeling current, but I only buy into those that truly speak to me and complement my existing wardrobe.
While there are many gorgeous trends taking shape this spring, there are four I'm feeling particularly drawn to right now. All four feel impactful yet wearable, and although they're having a major moment this season, I see them remaining in my wardrobe for the long haul. These are the best spring '25 fashion trends (in my opinion), and they're well worth investing in. Below, I'm highlighting the four trends I'm buying to build my spring capsule wardrobe—from the pretty color I'm seeing everywhere to the aesthetic I'm borrowing straight from Saint Laurent—and key shopping picks for each.
1. BUTTER YELLOW
Butter yellow was bubbling up last spring, but it's completely exploded for 2025. The muted hue is adorning everything from blazers to tote bags, and I'm fully on board. Unlike some other shades of yellow, this one pairs beautifully with other colors in my wardrobe, making it much more wearable. I personally love it with chocolate brown and plan to wear that combo all season.
2. ROMANTIC TOUCHES
Romantic details were all over the spring/summer 2025 runways, and I'm thrilled to see the collections finally hitting retailers. Sheer elements, dramatic draping, delicate lace, and cascading ruffles are key buys for the season ahead, and I can't wait to add these soft touches to my wardrobe.
3. SOFT POWER
Ever since Saint Laurent sent models down the runway in ultra-relaxed tailoring and bold eyewear, I've been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the soft power trend. Shifting away from sharp tailoring, the soft power look projects a more relaxed confidence—think slouchy trench coats, structured bags, and soft loafers.
4. POWDER PINK
Another color trend I'm simply smitten with is powder pink. The soft shade felt like a breath of fresh air on the Khaite, Alaïa, and Miu Miu runways, and I've been sold ever since. Whether it's a subtle accessory or full monochrome look, powder pink adds a delicate touch to my spring wardrobe.
