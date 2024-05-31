Simone Ashley Just Wore the Chic '90s Dress Trend I Know Will Dominate London This Summer
Now that summer is almost here and our calendars are brimming with social activities, it's high time we let our wardrobes have a little more fun. Sporting a playful, '90s-inspired leopard-print minidress, Simone Ashley did just that during a recent trip to the South of France.
With a distinctly '90s silhouette, Ashley's figure-hugging, strappy mini dress was expertly accessorized with a sleek shoulder bag, open-toe mules and black cat-eye sunglasses for a glamorous, summer-ready look seeped in retro charm. Looking past the white, soft yellow, and pale blue dresses that are everywhere right now, Ashley chose to back the leopard-print trend that's been growing in popularity for months.
Of course, the print has been in circulation for decades, but the animal-print pieces we're seeing right now feel simultaneously fresh and familiar, making the pattern a natural choice if you're hoping to add something statement to your wardrobe that you already know will stand the test of time.
Having seen the leopard-print trend across London's streets in the form of jackets, jeans, and shoes all spring, it's now dresses that are getting a big-cat makeover. After months of reacquainting themselves with the style, I know London fashion people will pounce on the style.
To shop the emerging dress trend that's soon to take off, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard-print dresses.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD-PRINT DRESSES:
This pretty slip dress also comes in three other colors.
Style with Mary Janes or wear with knee-high biker boots.
Lean into the look with layers of gold jewellery.
This billowy chiffon dress moves beautifully as you walk.
The frill details add a pretty edge.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Gen Z Editors Agree This Coveted Trend Will Be Everywhere This Summer
Sponsor Content Created With SNIDEL
By Raina Mendonça
-
EmRata Wore a Timeless Dress Trend to Her BFF's NYC Wedding
Time to say "I do."
By Drew Elovitz
-
30 Incredibly Chic Dresses and Skirts From the Epic Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
These discounts are too good to pass up.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Normally, I Hate Denim Dresses, But These Outfits Changed My Mind
Thoroughly convinced.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Bella Hadid Wore the '90s Dress Trend That's Going to Be Major This Summer
She's killing it at Cannes.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From Shopbop—I Sent 30 Sale Picks Ahead of Memorial Day
Everything is up to 50% off and so chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These 29 Mango Dresses Will Be the Guaranteed Stars of Your Summer Highlight Reel
Take advantage of the spring sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Paired Comfort Shoes With a Buzzy Fall Bag Trend
Per usual, she looks cool.
By Allyson Payer