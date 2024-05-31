Simone Ashley Just Wore the Chic '90s Dress Trend I Know Will Dominate London This Summer

Now that summer is almost here and our calendars are brimming with social activities, it's high time we let our wardrobes have a little more fun. Sporting a playful, '90s-inspired leopard-print minidress, Simone Ashley did just that during a recent trip to the South of France.

With a distinctly '90s silhouette, Ashley's figure-hugging, strappy mini dress was expertly accessorized with a sleek shoulder bag, open-toe mules and black cat-eye sunglasses for a glamorous, summer-ready look seeped in retro charm. Looking past the white, soft yellow, and pale blue dresses that are everywhere right now, Ashley chose to back the leopard-print trend that's been growing in popularity for months.

Of course, the print has been in circulation for decades, but the animal-print pieces we're seeing right now feel simultaneously fresh and familiar, making the pattern a natural choice if you're hoping to add something statement to your wardrobe that you already know will stand the test of time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having seen the leopard-print trend across London's streets in the form of jackets, jeans, and shoes all spring, it's now dresses that are getting a big-cat makeover. After months of reacquainting themselves with the style, I know London fashion people will pounce on the style.

To shop the emerging dress trend that's soon to take off, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard-print dresses.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD-PRINT DRESSES:

Reformation Belva Silk Dress $278 SHOP NOW This pretty slip dress also comes in three other colors.

Zara Animal Print Dress $50 SHOP NOW Style with Mary Janes or wear with knee-high biker boots.

NORMA KAMALI Diana Strapless Ruched Asymmetric Leopard-Print Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress $225 SHOP NOW Lean into the look with layers of gold jewellery.

Indah Minikleid Inka Printed $154 SHOP NOW This lightweight dress is ideal for early summer.

Reformation Felda Dress $278 SHOP NOW This pretty dress features an elegant peplum detail.

DODO BAR OR Helena One-Sleeve Printed Silk-Chiffon Midi Dress $1130 $678 SHOP NOW This billowy chiffon dress moves beautifully as you walk.

GANNI + Net Sustain Pleated Leopard-Print Recycled-Georgette Mini Dress $215 $108 SHOP NOW The frill details add a pretty edge.

Reformation Delanie Dress $178 SHOP NOW I love the combination of a leopard mini dress and a halter neck line.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.