These Red Carpet Looks from The Fashion Awards 2024 Are Absolutely Jaw-Dropping

The UK's biggest fashion event is upon us, as celebrities from across the globe have come to gather at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards 2024. This star-studded event celebrates talent across the industry, bringing together designers, editors, models, and content creators—all dressed to impress in looks from fashion's most renowned houses, alongside emerging names making waves.

There’s always excitement surrounding awards season and fashion’s big events, but—and I don't think I'm being biassed—there’s something particularly special about the British Fashion Awards. Held on home turf, it feels like a true celebration of the UK’s influence on the fashion industry, whilst also honouring the trailblazers who help shape the scene from around the world.

With our editors positioned on the red carpet to bring you all the action as it happens, we're taking a closer look at the celebrities who've wowed us with their jaw-dropping looks. Read on to discover the looks the celebrities wore straight from The Fashion Awards 2024.

THE BEST LOOK FROM THE BRITISH FASHION AWARDS RED CARPET

Who: Alexa Chung

Wear: Miu Miu, Boucheron jewellery

Who: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky

Who: Simone Ashley

Who: Maya Jama

Wear: Conner Ives, Messika jewellery

Who: Nicola Coughlan

Who: Halle Bailey

Wear: Ellie Misner

Who: Chloe Bailey

Wear: Atsuko Kudo

Who: Rita Ora

Wear: Primark

Who: Angela Scanlon

Who: Munroe Bergdorf

Who: Ellie Goulding

Wear: Moncler

Who: Venus Williams

Who: Mia Regan

Who: Alessandra Ambrosio

Wear: Self-Portrait

Who: Gemma Chan

Wear: Self-Portrait x Christopher Kane

Who: Pixie Geldof

Who: Issa Rae

Who: Lara Stone

Wear: Self-Portrait x Christopher Kan

Who: Jodie Turner-Smith

Wear: Burberry

Who: Rochelle Humes

Who: Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath

Who: Charli Howard

Who: Sabrina Elba

Who: Jourdan Dunn

Who: Joan Smalls

Who: Leomie Anderson

Who: Julia Fox

Who: Nicola Roberts

Who: Nara Smith

Wear: H&M Studio

Who: Lila Moss

Who: Ashley Graham