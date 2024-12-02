These Red Carpet Looks from The Fashion Awards 2024 Are Absolutely Jaw-Dropping
The UK's biggest fashion event is upon us, as celebrities from across the globe have come to gather at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards 2024. This star-studded event celebrates talent across the industry, bringing together designers, editors, models, and content creators—all dressed to impress in looks from fashion's most renowned houses, alongside emerging names making waves.
There’s always excitement surrounding awards season and fashion’s big events, but—and I don't think I'm being biassed—there’s something particularly special about the British Fashion Awards. Held on home turf, it feels like a true celebration of the UK’s influence on the fashion industry, whilst also honouring the trailblazers who help shape the scene from around the world.
With our editors positioned on the red carpet to bring you all the action as it happens (make sure you'll following us on Instagram and TikTok for all the access), we’re taking a closer look at the celebrities who’ve wowed us with their jaw-dropping looks. Read on to discover the looks the celebrities wore straight from The Fashion Awards 2024.
THE BEST LOOK FROM THE BRITISH FASHION AWARDS RED CARPET
Who: Alexa Chung
Wear: Miu Miu, Boucheron jewellery
Who: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Who: Simone Ashley
Who: Maya Jama
Wear: Conner Ives, Messika jewellery
Who: Nicola Coughlan
Who: Halle Bailey
Wear: Ellie Misner
Who: Chloe Bailey
Wear: Atsuko Kudo
Who: Rita Ora
Wear: Primark
Who: Angela Scanlon
Who: Munroe Bergdorf
Who: Ellie Goulding
Wear: Moncler
Who: Venus Williams
Who: Mia Regan
Who: Alessandra Ambrosio
Wear: Self-Portrait
Who: Gemma Chan
Wear: Self-Portrait x Christopher Kane
Who: Pixie Geldof
Who: Issa Rae
Who: Lara Stone
Wear: Self-Portrait x Christopher Kan
Who: Jodie Turner-Smith
Wear: Burberry
Who: Rochelle Humes
Who: Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath
Who: Charli Howard
Who: Sabrina Elba
Who: Jourdan Dunn
Who: Joan Smalls
Who: Leomie Anderson
Who: Julia Fox
Who: Nicola Roberts
Who: Nara Smith
Wear: H&M Studio
Who: Lila Moss
Who: Ashley Graham
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Wore a Daring Color Trend on Her First Red Carpet as a New Mom
Stunning.
By Eliza Huber
-
Forget Demure—Kim, Selena, and Kylie Wore This NSFW Trend to the "West Coast Met Gala"
Thongs! Bustiers! Corsets!
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya's Extremely Revealing Naked Dress Is Giving '70s Cher
An homage.
By Eliza Huber
-
All the Jaw-Dropping Runway Looks From the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Get ready for glamour, wings, sparkles, and more.
By Judith Jones
-
The Emmys Red Carpet Looks That Have Everyone Talking
See what stars are wearing for TV's biggest night.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
From Red Carpet to Front Row—27 of Lily Collins's Most Unforgettable Looks Ever
So chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Taylor Swift Wore Thigh-High Boots and Micro Shorts to the VMAs
See the look from every angle.
By Ana Escalante
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore Madonna's 1991 Oscars Dress to the VMAs
Please, please, please see this look.
By Ana Escalante