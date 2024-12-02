These Red Carpet Looks from The Fashion Awards 2024 Are Absolutely Jaw-Dropping

The UK's biggest fashion event is upon us, as celebrities from across the globe have come to gather at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards 2024. This star-studded event celebrates talent across the industry, bringing together designers, editors, models, and content creators—all dressed to impress in looks from fashion's most renowned houses, alongside emerging names making waves.

There’s always excitement surrounding awards season and fashion’s big events, but—and I don't think I'm being biassed—there’s something particularly special about the British Fashion Awards. Held on home turf, it feels like a true celebration of the UK’s influence on the fashion industry, whilst also honouring the trailblazers who help shape the scene from around the world.

With our editors positioned on the red carpet to bring you all the action as it happens, we're taking a closer look at the celebrities who've wowed us with their jaw-dropping looks. Read on to discover the looks the celebrities wore straight from The Fashion Awards 2024.

THE BEST LOOK FROM THE BRITISH FASHION AWARDS RED CARPET

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Alexa Chung

Wear: Miu Miu, Boucheron jewellery

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Simone Ashley

Fashion Awards red carpet 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Maya Jama

Wear: Conner Ives, Messika jewellery

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Nicola Coughlan

Fashion Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Halle Bailey

Wear: Ellie Misner

Fashion Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Chloe Bailey

Wear: Atsuko Kudo

Fashion Awards red carpet 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rita Ora

Wear: Primark

Fashion Awards red carpet 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Angela Scanlon

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Munroe Bergdorf

Fashion Awards red carpet 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Ellie Goulding

Wear: Moncler

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Venus Williams

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Mia Regan

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Alessandra Ambrosio

Wear: Self-Portrait

Fashion Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Gemma Chan

Wear: Self-Portrait x Christopher Kane

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Pixie Geldof

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Issa Rae

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Lara Stone

Wear: Self-Portrait x Christopher Kan

Jodie Turner-Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Jodie Turner-Smith

Wear: Burberry

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rochelle Humes

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Charli Howard

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sabrina Elba

Jourdan Dunn fashion awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Jourdan Dunn

Joan Smalls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Joan Smalls

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Leomie Anderson

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Julia Fox

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Nicola Roberts

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Nara Smith

Wear: H&M Studio

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Lila Moss

Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Ashley Graham

