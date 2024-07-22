I'm a Fashion Editor and Tennis Player—All the Outfits and Gear I Swear By

As much as I love fashion, it's hardly my only interest. I enjoy dissecting runway trends and celebrity style as much as the next fashion editor, but I also thrive when I can incorporate my other passions into my articles. Today, it's tennis. I first picked up a racquet when I was around 9 years old, and it's been a love of mine ever since. Even though I wish I played more consistently, I can confidently say I know what I'm talking about when it comes to tennis clothes, racquets, shoes, bags, hats, and more.

The best thing about tennis style? You can absolutely wear tennis clothes when there's no court in sight. No, I won't judge you if you wear a tennis skirt even if you don't know your lobs from your volleys—they're just too cute to resist! Scroll down to shop my favorite tennis clothes and accessories on the market right now.

Tennis Dresses

a model wears a navy tennis dress with white piping

Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Outlines Dress

I love the contrast trim at the neckline.

a model wears a white short tennis dress with a cutout back
Free People
Never Better Dress

The cutout trend is still going strong.

a model wears a black and white color block tennis dress
Lacoste
x Bandier All Motion Colorblock Dress

Hurry: This super-cute tennis dress is currently on sale.

a model wears a short white tennis dress on a tennis court
Free People
Easy Does It Dress

I'll always love an all-white outfit.

Milana Ecomove Dress
Reformation Active
Milana Ecomove Dress

This sweetheart neckline is so pretty.

Tennis Tops

Grosgrain and Mesh-Trimmed Stretch-Jersey Tank
TORY SPORT
Grosgrain and Mesh-Trimmed Stretch-Jersey Tank

Tory Sport has long been one of my go-to brands for tennis apparel.

French Open 94 Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt in White
SPORTY & RICH
French Open 94 Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

If you don't feel like playing in a revealing tank top, a T-shirt can look just as cool.

a model wears a short-sleeve pink T-shirt with a white skirt
Fabletics
Dry-Flex Open Back Twist Short-Sleeve Tee

I adore this pink color.

Black Tank Top With White Piping

Free People
Never Better Volley Tank

You can never go wrong with classic black and white.

Tennis Accessories

Faux Leather and Webbing-Trimmed Canvas Tennis Tote Bag
TORY SPORT
Faux Leather and Webbing-Trimmed Canvas Tote

Not your average tennis bag.

Black Oval Sunglasses by Lacoste
Lacoste
Oval L.12.12 Trim Sunglasses

Heads up: Lacoste makes excellent sunglasses.

White Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers by On
ON
The Roger Clubhouse Pro Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

The one and only Roger Federer designed these shoes.

Head Tennis Racquet
Head
Speed MP 2024 Tennis Racquet

I've been playing with Head racquets for as long as I can remember.

Embroidered Visor
JW Anderson
Embroidered Visor

You'll look like you belong at a country club with this posh visor.

SPF 30 sunscreen with a yellow cap
Eleven by Venus Williams
Ace the Day Face Lotion SPF 30

Don't forget the sunscreen!

Tennis Skirts

a model wears a royal blue tennis skirt with a matching crop top

Free People
Never Better Volley Skort

This electric blue is guaranteed to stand out on the court.

a model wears a navy blue tennis skirt with pleats
Fabletics
Hot Shot Pleated Skirt

Pleats, please.

a model wears a white tennis skirt with black stripes down the side
Splits59
Airweight High Waist Skort With Stripes

Another cute option.

a model wears a white pleated tennis skirt with red and navy blue stripes

Beach Riot
Gloria Skirt

Pleated skirts are simultaneously trendy and timeless.

White Grosgrain-Trimmed Pleated Stretch Recycled Tennis Skirt
POLO RALPH LAUREN
+ Wimbledon Everest Grosgrain-Trimmed Pleated Stretch Recycled Tennis Skirt

If you had Wimbledon FOMO, this skirt should cure it.

