I'm a Fashion Editor and Tennis Player—All the Outfits and Gear I Swear By
As much as I love fashion, it's hardly my only interest. I enjoy dissecting runway trends and celebrity style as much as the next fashion editor, but I also thrive when I can incorporate my other passions into my articles. Today, it's tennis. I first picked up a racquet when I was around 9 years old, and it's been a love of mine ever since. Even though I wish I played more consistently, I can confidently say I know what I'm talking about when it comes to tennis clothes, racquets, shoes, bags, hats, and more.
The best thing about tennis style? You can absolutely wear tennis clothes when there's no court in sight. No, I won't judge you if you wear a tennis skirt even if you don't know your lobs from your volleys—they're just too cute to resist! Scroll down to shop my favorite tennis clothes and accessories on the market right now.
Tennis Dresses
Hurry: This super-cute tennis dress is currently on sale.
Tennis Tops
Tory Sport has long been one of my go-to brands for tennis apparel.
If you don't feel like playing in a revealing tank top, a T-shirt can look just as cool.
Tennis Accessories
The one and only Roger Federer designed these shoes.
I've been playing with Head racquets for as long as I can remember.
Tennis Skirts
If you had Wimbledon FOMO, this skirt should cure it.
