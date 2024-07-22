I'm a Fashion Editor and Tennis Player—All the Outfits and Gear I Swear By

(Image credit: @fitzpatrickerin)

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top must-haves or current wish-list items.

As much as I love fashion, it's hardly my only interest. I enjoy dissecting runway trends and celebrity style as much as the next fashion editor, but I also thrive when I can incorporate my other passions into my articles. Today, it's tennis. I first picked up a racquet when I was around 9 years old, and it's been a love of mine ever since. Even though I wish I played more consistently, I can confidently say I know what I'm talking about when it comes to tennis clothes, racquets, shoes, bags, hats, and more.

The best thing about tennis style? You can absolutely wear tennis clothes when there's no court in sight. No, I won't judge you if you wear a tennis skirt even if you don't know your lobs from your volleys—they're just too cute to resist! Scroll down to shop my favorite tennis clothes and accessories on the market right now.

Tennis Dresses

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Outlines Dress $110 SHOP NOW I love the contrast trim at the neckline.

Free People Never Better Dress $118 SHOP NOW The cutout trend is still going strong.

Lacoste x Bandier All Motion Colorblock Dress $145 $72 SHOP NOW Hurry: This super-cute tennis dress is currently on sale.

Free People Easy Does It Dress $98 SHOP NOW I'll always love an all-white outfit.

Reformation Active Milana Ecomove Dress $98 SHOP NOW This sweetheart neckline is so pretty.

Tennis Tops

TORY SPORT Grosgrain and Mesh-Trimmed Stretch-Jersey Tank $138 SHOP NOW Tory Sport has long been one of my go-to brands for tennis apparel.

SPORTY & RICH French Open 94 Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $60 SHOP NOW If you don't feel like playing in a revealing tank top, a T-shirt can look just as cool.

Fabletics Dry-Flex Open Back Twist Short-Sleeve Tee $50 SHOP NOW I adore this pink color.

Free People Never Better Volley Tank $68 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with classic black and white.

Tennis Accessories

TORY SPORT Faux Leather and Webbing-Trimmed Canvas Tote $398 $279 SHOP NOW Not your average tennis bag.

Lacoste Oval L.12.12 Trim Sunglasses $165 SHOP NOW Heads up: Lacoste makes excellent sunglasses.

ON The Roger Clubhouse Pro Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW The one and only Roger Federer designed these shoes.

Head Speed MP 2024 Tennis Racquet $259 SHOP NOW I've been playing with Head racquets for as long as I can remember.

JW Anderson Embroidered Visor $180 $90 SHOP NOW You'll look like you belong at a country club with this posh visor.

Eleven by Venus Williams Ace the Day Face Lotion SPF 30 $38 SHOP NOW Don't forget the sunscreen!

Tennis Skirts

Free People Never Better Volley Skort $68 SHOP NOW This electric blue is guaranteed to stand out on the court.

Fabletics Hot Shot Pleated Skirt $65 SHOP NOW Pleats, please.

Splits59 Airweight High Waist Skort With Stripes $128 SHOP NOW Another cute option.

Beach Riot Gloria Skirt $98 SHOP NOW Pleated skirts are simultaneously trendy and timeless.