Hang On—Is This Clashing Styling Trick Fall's Next Big Trend?

Zoe Saldaña has created a new trend.

Zoe Saldana wearing a red plaid coat, plaid button down, velvet green skirt, and black leather knee-high boots
(Image credit: DPTIG/Backgrid)
Mixing and matching prints isn’t a new concept. I’ve seen stripes and polka dots in the same outfit more than a few times, but I’m not talking about those print trends. I’m referring to the print-mixing styling trick Zoe Saldaña just tried in Paris for the unveiling of RH Paris’s The Gallery on the Champs-Élysées. The trick: mixing her neutral plaid button-down and red Saint Laurent plaid jacket together. Two different plaids, one outfit. With her clashing Saint Laurent plaids, she dark green velvet pencil skirt with knee-high leather boots. The look was unbelievably chic, opposing plaids and all.

If you told me fashion people would be into this styling trick last year, I would’ve had a confused look on my face. However, plaid is a print that is already everywhere this fall, with the fashion set wearing plaid trench coats (thanks to The Row), plaid skirts, and of course, plaid button-downs. To be honest, the idea of mixing different plaid prints never occurred to me until I laid eyes on Saldaña’s chic look in Paris. While the styling trick might be overwhelming for some, I suggest taking it down a notch by mixing checks in the same color palette to keep it subtle.

If you’re already a fan of plaid and want to try Saldaña's cool styling trick, keep scrolling to copy her look and shop chic plaid items to mix and match this fall.

On Zoe Saldana: Saint Laurent Checked Jacket ($3900), Pussy-Bow Checked Silk-Chiffon Shirt ($1600), and Midi Wrap Skirt in Cotton Velvet ($1850)

Get the Look

Keep Shopping Plaid Pieces to Mix

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

