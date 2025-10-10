Meghan Markle Just Wore the Only Designer Bag That Could Dethrone The Row’s Margaux

The rarified world of ultra-expensive luxury handbags is dominated by brands with hundreds of years of history. For instance, Hermès dates back to 1837, Louis Vuitton was founded in 1854, and Loro Piana joined the ranks in 1924. However, in recent years, the market has been disrupted by much newer labels, chief among them The Row. In fact, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Margaux bag has become one of the hottest-ticket items in existence. But the fact that it's nearly always sold out leaves an opening for other labels to step in—and that's exactly what I think will happen with Meghan Markle's newest handbag.
Attending Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival on October 10, the Duchess of Sussex carried Loro Piana's Loom Bag L25 ($4325). Markle didn't wear it on the red carpet or on stage, but she stealthily snuck into the auditorium with the bag in tow, as seen in Hello Magazine's Instagram video. In my opinion, the fact that she concealed the bag from public view makes it all the more covetable—the definition of very quiet luxury, if you will. Scroll down to see Meghan Markle's new appearance and shop the bag in several colors.
