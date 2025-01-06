Elle Fanning Just Wore the One Major 2025 Trend I Didn’t Expect to See on the Red Carpet

I've been covering red carpet events ever since I started working in fashion, which is 15 years this year, so I feel more than qualified when it comes to talking about the trends that we usually see come awards season. These are inherently glitzy affairs, so you can always expect a decadent smattering of sequins to come through via celebrity looks. Satin is always a key player, too, especially in rich-looking jewel tones, while metallics are also a no-brainer for stars looking to make the most of the glamorous occasion. As predicted, these are all trends I spotted over and over again at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, which were held on Sunday evening in L.A.

While I enjoy covering awards season (I'll often stay up late to watch the ceremonies even if I'm not down to do the shift work), I will admit, the looks can become a little samey—at least they can when you've been analysing them closely for a decade and a half! However, there are some instances where a celebrity manages to surprise me with their choice of red carpet outfit, and that's precisely what Elle Fanning managed to do at the Golden Globes with her incredible ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing what can only be described as a full-blown ballgown, Fanning looked every inch the Disney Princess (she has played one, after all!) in her champagne-hued duchess satin gown, which came courtesy of French fashion house Balmain. Featuring a huge circle skirt, a waistline cinched with a matching belt and a bandeau neckline, her dress had all the hallmarks of a red carpet gown. The surprising element, however, had to be the addition of leopard print to the bodice.

Leopard print isn't a trend you see often on the red carpet—I can't think of a single instance where someone has worn it off the top of my head (I am sure a quick Google will remind me of this, but flipping through the archives in my mind, I'm coming up blank). Red carpet fashion is typically quite classic and traditional—sure, there are nods to trends, but these are often in the form of colour. Leopard print, however? Perhaps it was deemed as being too trendy.

This is what makes Fanning's look so impactful. She could have easily played it safe with a very pretty dress, which it undoubtedly is, but the flash of animal print changes its tone completely, making it more directional in the process. If you read Who What Wear regularly, then I need not remind you that leopard print is pretty major right now—it was one of the biggest trends of 2024, and its influence is still being felt for 2025, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Further showcasing her discerning sense of style, Fanning also opted to wear leopard print to a Golden Globes afterparty, only this time in a much less subtle manner. This time, she chose a leopard print slip dress, complete with a chic matching neck scarf, the addition of which makes her outfit feel even more current.

Inspired? I thought you might be. Scroll on to shop my edit of the best leopard print fashion items on the market.

