The Golden Globes After-Party Outfits You Didn't See
The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet was a sight to behold. Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Miley Cyrus, Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Zoë Kravitz, and tons of other A-listers were dressed to the nines in Beverly Hills tonight. (Did you catch our IRL coverage on Who What Wear's Instagram and TikTok accounts?) The glamorous night did not end there, however. Celebrities changed into more laid-back looks for the after-parties and we're obsessed with their second outfits.
Elle Fanning, for instance, swapped her voluminous gown for a sleek slip dress post-show. Her ceremony dress had a hint of leopard at the neckline, so she continued the theme for the after-parties with an all-out leopard look. Scroll down to see what everyone wore to the 2025 Golden Globes after-parties.
WHO: Elle Fanning
WHO: Monica Barbaro
WHO: Zoë Kravitz
WHO: Dakota Fanning
WHO: Kelly Rowland
WHO: Emma Chamberlain
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.