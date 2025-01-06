The Golden Globes After-Party Outfits You Didn't See

The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet was a sight to behold. Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Miley Cyrus, Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Zoë Kravitz, and tons of other A-listers were dressed to the nines in Beverly Hills tonight. (Did you catch our IRL coverage on Who What Wear's Instagram and TikTok accounts?) The glamorous night did not end there, however. Celebrities changed into more laid-back looks for the after-parties and we're obsessed with their second outfits.

Elle Fanning, for instance, swapped her voluminous gown for a sleek slip dress post-show. Her ceremony dress had a hint of leopard at the neckline, so she continued the theme for the after-parties with an all-out leopard look. Scroll down to see what everyone wore to the 2025 Golden Globes after-parties.

WHO: Elle Fanning

WHO: Monica Barbaro

WHO: Zoë Kravitz

WHO: Dakota Fanning

WHO: Kelly Rowland

WHO: Emma Chamberlain