It's Not a Coincidence—Everyone Is Trading Black Handbags For This Clashing Trend

The old adage may be that in winter we wear black, but things have changed, especially when it comes to the bags people are choosing this season. It's not often that printed bags are a trend, but arguably the biggest bag trend of the season is an exception to the norm. That trend is leopard-print bags, and Olivia Rodrigo, for one, is on board. For a night out in NYC this week, Rodrigo paired a coat and retro polka-dot dress with white socks and Mary Jane heels. And in the ultimate clashing move, she finished the look off with a leopard bag.

We previously reported on the viral Saint Laurent leopard bag that's now sold out everywhere, and Rodrigo found a chic option of her own by Kurt Geiger. And it's a very reasonable $285 (especially since it's made of genuine calf hair). I've seen quite a few major brands getting in on the trend as of late, and shoppers are snapping them up very quickly, proving their popularity. One could argue that leopard print goes with nothing and therefore it goes with everything, and I think I agree with that statement. It's weirdly kind of a neutral, so if you're considering swapping your black bag for one this winter (and beyond), I say go for it. Keep scrolling to add one of my favorite options to your wardrobe, including Rodrigo's chic shoulder bag.

(Image credit: ASPN/Backgrid)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Dana Foley NYC Helly Halter Dress ($350); Kurt Geiger London Bond Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag ($285); Stuart Weitzman Posh 85 Mary Janes ($525)

Shop Olivia's Bag

Kurt Geiger London Bond Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $285 SHOP NOW

More Fashion Girls Who Love the Trend

Shop More Leopard-Print Bags

J.Crew Bordeaux Bag in Calf Hair $148 SHOP NOW

Prada Re-Edition Printed Leather Mini Bag $3100 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag $248 SHOP NOW

Zara Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag $139 SHOP NOW

Marc Jacobs The Lil Link Top-Handle Bag $395 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Le Bambino Long Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $1235 SHOP NOW

Staud Ollie Bag $295 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Le Coeur Leopard Heart Genuine Calf Hair Crossbody Bag $1850 SHOP NOW