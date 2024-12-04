It's Not a Coincidence—Everyone Is Trading Black Handbags For This Clashing Trend
The old adage may be that in winter we wear black, but things have changed, especially when it comes to the bags people are choosing this season. It's not often that printed bags are a trend, but arguably the biggest bag trend of the season is an exception to the norm. That trend is leopard-print bags, and Olivia Rodrigo, for one, is on board. For a night out in NYC this week, Rodrigo paired a coat and retro polka-dot dress with white socks and Mary Jane heels. And in the ultimate clashing move, she finished the look off with a leopard bag.
We previously reported on the viral Saint Laurent leopard bag that's now sold out everywhere, and Rodrigo found a chic option of her own by Kurt Geiger. And it's a very reasonable $285 (especially since it's made of genuine calf hair). I've seen quite a few major brands getting in on the trend as of late, and shoppers are snapping them up very quickly, proving their popularity. One could argue that leopard print goes with nothing and therefore it goes with everything, and I think I agree with that statement. It's weirdly kind of a neutral, so if you're considering swapping your black bag for one this winter (and beyond), I say go for it. Keep scrolling to add one of my favorite options to your wardrobe, including Rodrigo's chic shoulder bag.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Dana Foley NYC Helly Halter Dress ($350); Kurt Geiger London Bond Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag ($285); Stuart Weitzman Posh 85 Mary Janes ($525)
Shop Olivia's Bag
More Fashion Girls Who Love the Trend
Shop More Leopard-Print Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
