Laura Harrier Keeps Wearing the "Dated" Shoe Trend I Bet Will Make a Huge Comeback in 2025

Laura Harrier knows good shoes. From The Row slippers to Adidas sneakers to Saint Laurent pumps, the Spider-Man actress never fails to impress with her footwear expertise, so when her recent collaboration with Reformation included lace-up heels—a fairly dated shoe trend from the mid-2010s—I took note immediately. When she began wearing her pairs from the collection on repeat, I placed a bet with myself that the style would make a comeback in time. Harrier's latest look was the last piece of proof I needed to know for sure that I'd won my bet.

Laura Harrier wearing a leopard print strapless minidress and brown lace-up heeled sandals from Reformation on Halloween at Kendall Jenner's party.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Laura Harrier: Reformation Louisada Strappy Sandals ($298)

For Kendall Jenner's Halloween party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles last night, Harrier dressed in a leopard-print strapless minidress, a cropped black wig, and statement jewelry. She finished off the look with chocolate-brown lace-up stiletto sandals. This summer, at the launch of her line with Reformation, she opted for the black version, which she paired with a knit cardigan and matching hot pants that were also included in the popular collection.

Three French women sitting around talking, with one wearing brown suede lace-up sandals.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Harrier's not the only person falling hard for lace-up heels. A short scroll on Instagram provided evidence that French women are also fond of the shoe trend. Convinced you need a pair yet? I know I am. Scroll down to shop Harrier's exact pair in more colors and other just-as-chic styles.

Shop lace-up heels:

