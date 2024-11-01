Laura Harrier Keeps Wearing the "Dated" Shoe Trend I Bet Will Make a Huge Comeback in 2025
Laura Harrier knows good shoes. From The Row slippers to Adidas sneakers to Saint Laurent pumps, the Spider-Man actress never fails to impress with her footwear expertise, so when her recent collaboration with Reformation included lace-up heels—a fairly dated shoe trend from the mid-2010s—I took note immediately. When she began wearing her pairs from the collection on repeat, I placed a bet with myself that the style would make a comeback in time. Harrier's latest look was the last piece of proof I needed to know for sure that I'd won my bet.
On Laura Harrier: Reformation Louisada Strappy Sandals ($298)
For Kendall Jenner's Halloween party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles last night, Harrier dressed in a leopard-print strapless minidress, a cropped black wig, and statement jewelry. She finished off the look with chocolate-brown lace-up stiletto sandals. This summer, at the launch of her line with Reformation, she opted for the black version, which she paired with a knit cardigan and matching hot pants that were also included in the popular collection.
Harrier's not the only person falling hard for lace-up heels. A short scroll on Instagram provided evidence that French women are also fond of the shoe trend. Convinced you need a pair yet? I know I am. Scroll down to shop Harrier's exact pair in more colors and other just-as-chic styles.
Shop lace-up heels:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
