It's officially that time of year! If you want to continue wearing elegant dresses through the colder months, they'd better be of the knitted sort. One of the few ways to stay warm while still enjoying the ease of a dress, knitted styles are finally back in the wardrobes of the chicest dressers.
Despite being one of my own personal wardrobe favourites, I've never found knitted dresses quite as easy to style with shoes as their summer counterparts. During the warmer months, a simple sandal can help elongate the leg, allowing a midi dress to fall effortlessly. In winter, however, I find that closed-toe flat shoes can visually cut off the leg, while some styles feel a little too heavy against the richer fabrication. So, when I spotted Gwyneth Paltrow stepping out this week in a knitted midi dress and a pair of flats that actually worked, I couldn't help but take note.
Pairing her calf-grazing knitted dress with glossy, chunky loafers, Gwyneth struck upon a preppy yet polished combination that didn't sacrifice comfort. The subtle lift of the chunky soles helped lengthen her silhouette, while their weight felt perfectly balanced against the substantial knit.
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Whilst I might ordinarily have suggested a heeled shoe or tall boot, Gwyneth's look has me reconsidering the possibilities of a flat. Comfortable and practical, chunky loafers offer just enough structure to complement the heavier fabrication, making them feel like a more natural match than their slimmer, streamlined counterparts.
Inspired by Gwyneth's effortlessly chic winter pairing, read on to shop the knitted dresses and chunky loafers I'm loving below.
Shop Knitted Dresses and Chunky Loafers:
Mango
Knitted Dress With Gathered Detail
Style this with knee-high boots or pair with a chunky loafer.
H&M
Fringe-Trimmed Loafers
Style these with white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
H&M
Long Wool Dress
This is composed of 100% wool for a snug and cosy finish.
Church's
Phillis Fringed Leather Brogues
These chunky loafers add a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
ME+EM
Elongator Knit Maxi Dress
In a deep shade of grey, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Jimmy Choo
Eska Loafer
These also come in the richest shade of burgundy.
Reiss
Pleated Knit Collared Midi Dress
This also comes in chocolate brown.
Zara
Patent Gathered Loafers
Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect pair of black flats.
Ralph Lauren
Rib-Knit Henley Dress
This also comes in black.
Miu Miu
Brushed Leather Loafers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.