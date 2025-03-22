Elizabeth Olsen Could Have Any Bag by The Row, But She Chose This Unexpected One

It's a great week to be an Olsen fan. I previously reported on Ashley Olsen's rare appearance, and now I'm talking about the other sister. No, not that one. Elizabeth Olsen has been in New York City making the talk-show rounds to promote her new sci-fi film The Assessment, in which she stars with Alicia Vikander and Himesh Patel. One of her outfits caught my attention because of a subtle, blink-and-you'll-miss-it accessory.

Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, Elizabeth Olsen wore a Khaite coat and white boots with The Row's Round Bracelet Clutch in Leather ($1400). Because her older sisters own The Row, it's fair to assume that Elizabeth would have her pick of any product she wanted. However, she bypassed cult-favorite accessories such as the Margaux bag, opting for a more unassuming style instead. As a bonus, her clutch is about a quarter of the price of the aforementioned coveted handbag. (I'm not saying it's cheap, but facts are facts!) Scroll down to see Elizabeth Olsen's newest outfit in NYC.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Elizabeth Olsen: Khaite coat and boots; The Row Round Bracelet Clutch in Leather ($1400)

Shop Elizabeth Olsen's Circular Bag By The Row

The Row Round Bracelet Clutch in Leather $1400 SHOP NOW Designed by two of them and worn by one of them, this bag comes approved by all three Olsen sisters.

Shop Other Circular Bags

Wolf & Badger Rome Round Circle Crossbody Bag In Black $113 SHOP NOW

Leatherology Portable Wristlet Round Pouch $60 SHOP NOW

Orseund Iris 15" Canvas Circle Tote $165 SHOP NOW

Portland Leather Goods Almost Perfect Circle Crossbody Bag $58 SHOP NOW