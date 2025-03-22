Elizabeth Olsen Could Have Any Bag by The Row, But She Chose This Unexpected One

It's a great week to be an Olsen fan. I previously reported on Ashley Olsen's rare appearance, and now I'm talking about the other sister. No, not that one. Elizabeth Olsen has been in New York City making the talk-show rounds to promote her new sci-fi film The Assessment, in which she stars with Alicia Vikander and Himesh Patel. One of her outfits caught my attention because of a subtle, blink-and-you'll-miss-it accessory.

Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, Elizabeth Olsen wore a Khaite coat and white boots with The Row's Round Bracelet Clutch in Leather ($1400). Because her older sisters own The Row, it's fair to assume that Elizabeth would have her pick of any product she wanted. However, she bypassed cult-favorite accessories such as the Margaux bag, opting for a more unassuming style instead. As a bonus, her clutch is about a quarter of the price of the aforementioned coveted handbag. (I'm not saying it's cheap, but facts are facts!) Scroll down to see Elizabeth Olsen's newest outfit in NYC.

Elizabeth Olsen wears a handbag by The Row in March 2025 along with a black coat and white boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Elizabeth Olsen: Khaite coat and boots; The Row Round Bracelet Clutch in Leather ($1400)

Shop Elizabeth Olsen's Circular Bag By The Row

The Row Round Bracelet Clutch in Leather worn by Elizabeth Olsen

The Row
Round Bracelet Clutch in Leather

Designed by two of them and worn by one of them, this bag comes approved by all three Olsen sisters.

Shop Other Circular Bags

Wolf & Badger Rome Round Circle Crossbody Bag In Black
Wolf & Badger
Rome Round Circle Crossbody Bag In Black

Leatherology Portable Wristlet Round Pouch
Leatherology
Portable Wristlet Round Pouch

15" Canvas Circle Tote
Orseund Iris
15" Canvas Circle Tote

Portland Leather Goods round bag
Portland Leather Goods
Almost Perfect Circle Crossbody Bag

The Livia 3-In-1 Black Vegan Leather Handbag
lambertbags.com
The Livia 3-In-1 Black Vegan Leather Handbag

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

