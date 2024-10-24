Angelina Jolie Traded Pumps for the Only Logical Shoe Trend to Pair With Skirts in the Winter
Angelina Jolie doesn't mix up her wardrobe all that much. She has a signature elegant, minimalist aesthetic that she's known for and doesn't stray from it. One of the items she's true to is classic pumps, which she often pairs with dresses, skirts, and trousers. Pumps serve many purposes, but keeping you warm in the winter is not one of them.
Jolie is clearly gearing up for winter, as she traded her beloved pumps for a more seasonally appropriate shoe trend when she stepped out in chilly London earlier this week. Jolie wore a gray checked coat, a white top, and a black pencil skirt. To keep her bare legs from being exposed, she wore them with a pair of chic knee boots, the shoe trend that makes the most sense with skirts.
Jolie opted for a slightly slouchy pair of black leather knee boots, and if you're in the market for a similar pair, I found some great contenders along with a few other pairs of knee boots that have caught my eye as of late. Scroll to shop the goods to pair with your own skirts of every length this winter.
Shop My Knee-Boot Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Season's Biggest Skirt Trend With Winter's Most Timeless Flat Shoes
This is going to become my new go-to.
By Natalie Munro
-
32 Timeless Knee-High Boots to Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe
The star of the show.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Skirt Trend I've Seen Everywhere, From Prada to Zara
Pleats, please.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore the Fall Version of Summer's Biggest Skirt Trend
The perfect transitional buy.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 Incredibly Chic Finds I Regret Not Buying This Week From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
So many gems. So little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Can't Stop Obsessing Over This Pretty Skirt Trend—17 of the Chicest to Style With Your Sweaters This Fall
The perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
By Judith Jones
-
Gigi Hadid Swapped Her Sneakers for the Boot Trend That's All Over H&M and Reformation
Now, I need a pair too.
By Natalie Munro
-
5 Chic Skirt-and-Shoe Combos Fashion People Will Be Reaching for All Fall Long
I'm 100% adding these to my current outfit rotation.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes