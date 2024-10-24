Angelina Jolie Traded Pumps for the Only Logical Shoe Trend to Pair With Skirts in the Winter

Angelina Jolie doesn't mix up her wardrobe all that much. She has a signature elegant, minimalist aesthetic that she's known for and doesn't stray from it. One of the items she's true to is classic pumps, which she often pairs with dresses, skirts, and trousers. Pumps serve many purposes, but keeping you warm in the winter is not one of them.

Jolie is clearly gearing up for winter, as she traded her beloved pumps for a more seasonally appropriate shoe trend when she stepped out in chilly London earlier this week. Jolie wore a gray checked coat, a white top, and a black pencil skirt. To keep her bare legs from being exposed, she wore them with a pair of chic knee boots, the shoe trend that makes the most sense with skirts.

Jolie opted for a slightly slouchy pair of black leather knee boots, and if you're in the market for a similar pair, I found some great contenders along with a few other pairs of knee boots that have caught my eye as of late. Scroll to shop the goods to pair with your own skirts of every length this winter.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

