Angelina Jolie Traded Pumps for the Only Logical Shoe Trend to Pair With Skirts in the Winter

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Angelina Jolie doesn't mix up her wardrobe all that much. She has a signature elegant, minimalist aesthetic that she's known for and doesn't stray from it. One of the items she's true to is classic pumps, which she often pairs with dresses, skirts, and trousers. Pumps serve many purposes, but keeping you warm in the winter is not one of them.

Jolie is clearly gearing up for winter, as she traded her beloved pumps for a more seasonally appropriate shoe trend when she stepped out in chilly London earlier this week. Jolie wore a gray checked coat, a white top, and a black pencil skirt. To keep her bare legs from being exposed, she wore them with a pair of chic knee boots, the shoe trend that makes the most sense with skirts.

Jolie opted for a slightly slouchy pair of black leather knee boots, and if you're in the market for a similar pair, I found some great contenders along with a few other pairs of knee boots that have caught my eye as of late. Scroll to shop the goods to pair with your own skirts of every length this winter.

Angelina Jolie wearing a gray coat, skirt, and knee boots

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Shop My Knee-Boot Picks

New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Suede
J.Crew
New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Suede

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boots

The Banana Boot
Everlane
The Banana Boots

Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots

Sylvia Knee High Boot
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boots

Staud Wally Boots
Staud
Wally Boots

Madewell, The Dimes Kitten-Heel Knee Boots
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-Heel Knee Boots

Loeffler Randall Indy Low Heel Tall Boots
Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall Indy Low Heel Tall Boots

Rory Knee High Boot
Alohas
Rory Knee High Boot

Dagne Knee High Boot
Steve Madden
Dagne Knee High Boots

Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment
Massimo Dutti
Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸