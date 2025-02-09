Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Kitten-Heel Version of a Major Flat-Shoe Trend, and It's Good
Hailey Bieber has been out and about in New York for the past week, and her wardrobe for the trip has been every bit that of a cool NYC fashion girl. Take one that she was photographed wearing in the city on Friday—a sleek all-black outfit that included a leather jacket, straight-leg trousers, and a simple suede shoulder bag. But when I first saw the outfit, my eyes went straight to her feet, as on them was a pair of heels that felt fresh even in a sea of heel trends.
Bieber's shoes were a pair of black leather pointed-toe kitten-heel loafers that gave her outfit even more of a chic, polished feel. We've seen every type of flat loafer imaginable at this point, and block-heel loafers are also something we've seen before, but pointed-toe kitten-heel loafers feel fresh and new. If you're into the trend, I scoured the internet and found that it's a trend that brands happen to be endorsing, so keep scrolling to shop the pairs that I'm sure Bieber would approve of.
On Hailey Bieber: The Row bag
Shop Kitten-Heel Loafers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the New Leather Jacket Trend That Sold Out on Zara Immediately
No pants needed.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sure, Black Leggings Are Timeless, But This Colored Alt Is Much More 2025
It's inspired by a rare gemstone.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
If You're Anti–Skinny Pants, This Is the Outfit That'll Make Baggy Trousers Look Current in 2025
Hailey Bieber knows the way.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Elegant Outfit Hailey and Zoë Pack for Every Destination, From London to NYC
No matter what.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Pretty Shoe Trend Celebs Can't Stop Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2025
It's no coincidence.
By Allyson Payer
-
Meet the New It-Girl Bag That's Just as Chic as The Row's Margaux (and Easier to Buy)
Running.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Pant Color That Will Still Look Expensive in 2026
And in 2027.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
And Just Like That, Celebs Are Already Wearing Spring's Poshest High-Heel Trend
Don't wait for these to sell out.
By Allyson Payer