Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Kitten-Heel Version of a Major Flat-Shoe Trend, and It's Good

Hailey Bieber has been out and about in New York for the past week, and her wardrobe for the trip has been every bit that of a cool NYC fashion girl. Take one that she was photographed wearing in the city on Friday—a sleek all-black outfit that included a leather jacket, straight-leg trousers, and a simple suede shoulder bag. But when I first saw the outfit, my eyes went straight to her feet, as on them was a pair of heels that felt fresh even in a sea of heel trends.

Bieber's shoes were a pair of black leather pointed-toe kitten-heel loafers that gave her outfit even more of a chic, polished feel. We've seen every type of flat loafer imaginable at this point, and block-heel loafers are also something we've seen before, but pointed-toe kitten-heel loafers feel fresh and new. If you're into the trend, I scoured the internet and found that it's a trend that brands happen to be endorsing, so keep scrolling to shop the pairs that I'm sure Bieber would approve of.

Hailey Bieber wearing an all-black outfit in NYC

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row bag

