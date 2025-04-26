The Shoe Trend I Keep Seeing Around West Hollywood (Specifically on Melrose Place)

What you see celebrities wear in Los Angeles is not always congruous with everyday residents' outfits. Public figures are keenly aware of the fact that they might be photographed when they leave the house, so they often dress accordingly. We regular folks, on the other hand, don't have to worry about that. But when I saw what Kirsten Dunst wore for a shopping trip on Melrose Place in West Hollywood, it struck me that it was exactly in line with what locals would wear for the same occasion (myself included). Granted, her outfit happened to be comprised of designer pieces, but they are items that easily be found at a variety of price points.

Dunst styled her striped tee and corduroy pants, both by The Row, with a red Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and vintage white Chanel sandals. Whenever I venture out in West Hollywood, I see women wearing similar white strappy sandals with thick straps (year-round, I might add). While minimalist sandals with ultra-thin straps have been trending for a while, it's no secret that they're not the most comfortable option out there. Thicker straps are much more conducive to shopping on Melrose Place—after all, you'll probably have to hike back to your parking spot if you weren't one of the lucky few to nab a spot on the popular block. Scroll down to see Kirsten Dunst's newest outfit and shop similar shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For a shopping excursion on Melrose Place, Kirsten Dunst wore The Row's Juhi Top ($1350) and Tarley Pants ($1050) along with vintage Chanel sandals and a bag by Louis Vuitton.

