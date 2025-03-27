This It Girl–Approved Style Will Be *the* Summer Vacation Dress Trend of 2025

It's officially time to start thinking about summer vacation attire, and who better to help us kick things off than Hailey Bieber? Bieber is not on vacation, but she did just wear a dress trend to a Vogue World event in L.A. that I predict is going to be packed in many stylish dressers' suitcases this summer. That trend is halter dresses, and Bieber wore a stunning Schiaparelli one with a corset-style bodice and gold chain as the de facto halter.

Halter dresses have been gaining steam for a minute now, and based on the multiple celeb endorsements I've seen, my halter-filled Instagram feed, the runways, and the many styles I'm coming across while scrolling through new arrivals, I can say with confidence that it's *the* dress trend to buy for summer 2025. The flattering style is sure to be the focal point of many summer vacation posts to come. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see the trend again in an upcoming Hailey Bieber vacation carousel. Stay tuned, and scroll to shop vacation-worthy halter dresses.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber at Vogue World in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Schiaparelli dress and shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Halter-Dress Vacation Inspiration

Emili Sindlev wearing a halter dress on the beach.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Liv Perez wearing a halter dress in New Zealand.

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Cass Dimicco wearing a black halter dress in Miami.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Shop Vacation-Worthy Halter Dresses

Contrast Stretch Halter Dress
ZARA
Contrast Stretch Halter Dress

Sadey Linen Dress
Reformation
Sadey Linen Dress

Aritzia, Babaton Audience Satin Dress
Aritzia
Babaton Audience Satin Dress

Marais Halter Midi Dress
Faithfull the Brand
Marais Halter Midi Dress

Crinkle Side-Tie Dress in Dot Print
J.Crew
Crinkle Side-Tie Dress in Dot Print

Sir. Roisin Halter Midi Dress
Sir.
Roisin Halter Midi Dress

The Leila - Sunburst
Réalisation Par
The Leila Dress in Sunburst

Embellished Pointelle-Knit Dress
H&M
Embellished Pointelle-Knit Dress

Lioness Stars Align Mini Dress
Lioness
Lioness Stars Align Mini Dress

Convertible Dress
Norma Kamali
Convertible Dress

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

