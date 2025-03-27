This It Girl–Approved Style Will Be *the* Summer Vacation Dress Trend of 2025
It's officially time to start thinking about summer vacation attire, and who better to help us kick things off than Hailey Bieber? Bieber is not on vacation, but she did just wear a dress trend to a Vogue World event in L.A. that I predict is going to be packed in many stylish dressers' suitcases this summer. That trend is halter dresses, and Bieber wore a stunning Schiaparelli one with a corset-style bodice and gold chain as the de facto halter.
Halter dresses have been gaining steam for a minute now, and based on the multiple celeb endorsements I've seen, my halter-filled Instagram feed, the runways, and the many styles I'm coming across while scrolling through new arrivals, I can say with confidence that it's *the* dress trend to buy for summer 2025. The flattering style is sure to be the focal point of many summer vacation posts to come. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see the trend again in an upcoming Hailey Bieber vacation carousel. Stay tuned, and scroll to shop vacation-worthy halter dresses.
On Hailey Bieber: Schiaparelli dress and shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Halter-Dress Vacation Inspiration
Shop Vacation-Worthy Halter Dresses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
