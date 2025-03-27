This It Girl–Approved Style Will Be *the* Summer Vacation Dress Trend of 2025

It's officially time to start thinking about summer vacation attire, and who better to help us kick things off than Hailey Bieber? Bieber is not on vacation, but she did just wear a dress trend to a Vogue World event in L.A. that I predict is going to be packed in many stylish dressers' suitcases this summer. That trend is halter dresses, and Bieber wore a stunning Schiaparelli one with a corset-style bodice and gold chain as the de facto halter.

Halter dresses have been gaining steam for a minute now, and based on the multiple celeb endorsements I've seen, my halter-filled Instagram feed, the runways, and the many styles I'm coming across while scrolling through new arrivals, I can say with confidence that it's *the* dress trend to buy for summer 2025. The flattering style is sure to be the focal point of many summer vacation posts to come. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see the trend again in an upcoming Hailey Bieber vacation carousel. Stay tuned, and scroll to shop vacation-worthy halter dresses.

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Schiaparelli dress and shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Halter-Dress Vacation Inspiration

Shop Vacation-Worthy Halter Dresses

