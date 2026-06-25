Couple Goals! Kendall and Jacob Were Just Spotted Wearing the Most East London-Coded Outfits

Kendall and Jacob were just spotted in Byron Bay, looking like they've taken a wrong turn out of London Fields.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi walk a dog outside wearing technical jackets in blue and yellow. Kendall wears a bandana on her head and the two shield their eyes with sunglasses.
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Spotted in London Fields—wait, no, Byron Bay! Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi just stepped out in what might be the most East London-coded take on couple dressing I've seen all year.

Out on a dog walk, the pair bundled up against Australia's early winter chill wearing a jacket trend that's sure to find plenty of fans in Hackney as soon as this heatwave breaks. Coordinating without matching exactly, both opted for technical outerwear, with Kendall choosing a bright cobalt blue style whilst Jacob reached for a sunshine-yellow layer.

Leaning fully into the gorp-core aesthetic, Kendall styled a tonal bandana over her hair and finished the look with a pair of dark sunglasses. Elordi followed suit, pairing his jacket with a grey cap and equally sleek shades. Together, they looked less like Byron Bay locals and more like the coolest couple on a Sunday stroll through East London.

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