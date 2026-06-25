Out on a dog walk, the pair bundled up against Australia's early winter chill wearing a jacket trend that's sure to find plenty of fans in Hackney as soon as this heatwave breaks. Coordinating without matching exactly, both opted for technical outerwear, with Kendall choosing a bright cobalt blue style whilst Jacob reached for a sunshine-yellow layer.
Leaning fully into the gorp-core aesthetic, Kendall styled a tonal bandana over her hair and finished the look with a pair of dark sunglasses. Elordi followed suit, pairing his jacket with a grey cap and equally sleek shades. Together, they looked less like Byron Bay locals and more like the coolest couple on a Sunday stroll through East London.