My airport outfits are always all-black. Be it a tracksuit or some other comfy two-piece combo, you'll never catch me boarding a plane in any other colour. The overexposed terminal lighting leaves most hues looking pretty washed-out, making you look more dishevelled than casually polished. However, thanks to Katy Perry, I'm now considering camel.
Trading her maximalist on-stage looks for a casual stealth-wealth 'fit, she strolled hand in hand through Venice Marco Polo Airport with boyfriend Justin Trudeau. Letting the warm tone ground her super-soft-looking two-piece, she leaned into other tonal hues with her ecru scarf, matching minimalist leather trainers and chocolate-brown Polo Ralph Lauren cap. It was a masterclass in polished but relaxed airport dressing.
If Katy has inspired you to add some camel to your wardrobe, shop my edit below.
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Shop the Camel Colour Trend:
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Such a good price for a 100% cashmere jumper.
Sézane
Anouck Cardigan
I love this softly fitted silhouette.
Burberry
Wool Cashmere Gosford Tailored Coat
A forever coat.
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Button Polo Jumper
Quince's affordable cashmere selection has been all over my social feeds.
Boden
Marta Merino V Neck Jumper
The colour-blocked back of this jumper will add instant dimension.
Coach
Etta Flap Shoulder Bag
I've yet to find a Coach bag I don't like.
ME+EM
Relaxed Crop Jumper
This will also make a great layering piece.
Lounge
Structured Knitted Cardigan
Perfect for travelling in.
Free People
Jupiter Suede Band Jacket
Penny Lane coats are one of the season's biggest outerwear trends.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.