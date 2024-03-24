Katie Holmes Wore the Under-$100 Shoe Trend That's About to Come Roaring Back into Style

A few words come to mind when describing Katie Holmes's style: relatable, laid-back, and chic. She often embraces timeless elegance, favoring classic pieces that are effortlessly cool. She gravitates towards neutral tones but isn't afraid to incorporate bold accents or statement accessories here and there. Overall, Katie Holmes's fashion sense epitomizes modern sophistication with a hint of understated glamour—and that's exactly how I would describe her newest outfit.

Photographed in New York City, Holmes got a jumpstart on spring by wearing a shoe trend that's about to come roaring back into style: espadrille wedges. Every spring and summer, like clockwork, the trend spikes in popularity. While the shoes are the perfect match for floral dresses, Holmes just proved that you can start wearing the trend well before the weather starts to cooperate. Scroll down to shop her Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandals, which are currently on sale for $78.

On Katie Holmes: Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandals ($78)

Shop Her Exact Shoes in Two Colorways

espadrilles
Franco Sarto
Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandals

Don't forget to use code SPRING to receive the discount.

Clemens Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal
Franco Sarto
Clemens Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandals

This colorway is also super cute.

Shop Other Espadrilles

April Platform Wedge Espadrille Sandal
Sam Edelman
April Platform Wedge Espadrille Sandals

How cute are these?

Britney Ankle Wrap Espadrille Sandal
Franco Sarto
Britney Ankle Wrap Espadrille Sandals

Another cute option from the same brand Katie wore.

Peonia Mary Jane Espadrilles
Naguisa
Peonia Mary Jane Espadrilles

If wedges aren't your thing, try these espadrille flats.

April Espadrille Wedges
Sam Edelman
April Espadrille Wedges

This neutral color will go with everything in your closet.

Tessa Espadrilles
Castañer
Tessa Espadrilles

Celebrities such as Meghan Markle are obsesser with Castañer shoes.

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

