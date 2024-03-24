Katie Holmes Wore the Under-$100 Shoe Trend That's About to Come Roaring Back into Style

(Image credit: Franco Sarto)

A few words come to mind when describing Katie Holmes's style: relatable, laid-back, and chic. She often embraces timeless elegance, favoring classic pieces that are effortlessly cool. She gravitates towards neutral tones but isn't afraid to incorporate bold accents or statement accessories here and there. Overall, Katie Holmes's fashion sense epitomizes modern sophistication with a hint of understated glamour—and that's exactly how I would describe her newest outfit.

Photographed in New York City, Holmes got a jumpstart on spring by wearing a shoe trend that's about to come roaring back into style: espadrille wedges. Every spring and summer, like clockwork, the trend spikes in popularity. While the shoes are the perfect match for floral dresses, Holmes just proved that you can start wearing the trend well before the weather starts to cooperate. Scroll down to shop her Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandals, which are currently on sale for $78.

On Katie Holmes: Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandals ($78)

