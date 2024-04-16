I’m a Shopping Expert—This Throw-On Dress Is the Best COS Has Ever Made

When it's time to add to my spring/summer wardrobe, there's one thing I always look for: ease. With warmer days and so many plans ahead, I'm searching for reliable pieces to do the hard work for me—without complicated styling. As it (eventually) heats up I'm drawn to more relaxed silhouettes that flow over the body and ensure comfort is front and centre with style, so I often find myself turning to dresses. Luckily for me, COS has combined everything I'm after in perfect harmony with its new Contrast Panel Midi Dress (£85).

(Image credit: COS)

Over the years, COS has proven that it does elevated staples so well. From its beloved wide-leg trousers to the highly versatile crossbody bag, the brand can be relied upon each season to serve up stellar styles to suit the season and beyond, and spring 2024 is no different. The top-and-skirt dress format is one we've seen be successful for many years, like the ever-chic tank dresses that many of our editors have in their wardrobes. But COS has pushed the style further, taking the top silhouette from a classic jersey T-shirt (and we all know how good its T-shirts are) and balancing it with a cotton poplin-blend skirt to add an airiness fitting of the warmer seasons.

Refined in design, the dress comes in black and terracotta, and it only needs shoes and a smattering of jewellery to form a look that feels thoughtfully curated. Thanks to the pared-back design, this is a dress that can be transported from coffee dates with sandals and a light jacket to more elegant events with heeled mules and an elevated clutch bag.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS Contrast-Panel Midi Dress along with more top-and-skirt style dresses.

