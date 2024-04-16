I’m a Shopping Expert—This Throw-On Dress Is the Best COS Has Ever Made
When it's time to add to my spring/summer wardrobe, there's one thing I always look for: ease. With warmer days and so many plans ahead, I'm searching for reliable pieces to do the hard work for me—without complicated styling. As it (eventually) heats up I'm drawn to more relaxed silhouettes that flow over the body and ensure comfort is front and centre with style, so I often find myself turning to dresses. Luckily for me, COS has combined everything I'm after in perfect harmony with its new Contrast Panel Midi Dress (£85).
Over the years, COS has proven that it does elevated staples so well. From its beloved wide-leg trousers to the highly versatile crossbody bag, the brand can be relied upon each season to serve up stellar styles to suit the season and beyond, and spring 2024 is no different. The top-and-skirt dress format is one we've seen be successful for many years, like the ever-chic tank dresses that many of our editors have in their wardrobes. But COS has pushed the style further, taking the top silhouette from a classic jersey T-shirt (and we all know how good its T-shirts are) and balancing it with a cotton poplin-blend skirt to add an airiness fitting of the warmer seasons.
Refined in design, the dress comes in black and terracotta, and it only needs shoes and a smattering of jewellery to form a look that feels thoughtfully curated. Thanks to the pared-back design, this is a dress that can be transported from coffee dates with sandals and a light jacket to more elegant events with heeled mules and an elevated clutch bag.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS Contrast-Panel Midi Dress along with more top-and-skirt style dresses.
SHOP THE COS CONTRAST-PANEL MIDI DRESS:
Pair the terracotta colourway with brown accessories and you're good to go.
SHOP MORE TOP-AND-SKIRT DRESSES:
I'd even be inclined to pair this with boots and a trench coat on milder days.
All Saints shows off its design prowess with this elegant dipped waistline.
Everlane's offering comes in four versatile colours.
Ready your wardrobe for the warmer months with a dash of pale yellow.
Aligne adds a shirting detail to the top-and-skirt dress combination, along with broderie details for a boho edge.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.