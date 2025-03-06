"Laptop to Lapdance": Stella McCartney’s Paris Collection Was Inspired By the 9-to-5 Woman

Stella McCartney’s Winter 2025 collection, Laptop to Lapdance, is a masterclass in duality—because why shouldn’t a woman’s wardrobe work just as hard (and have just as much fun) as she does? It blurs the lines between corporate polish and after-hours allure, boldly exploring power in all its forms: ambition and seduction, structure and fluidity, authority and rebellion. Precise tailoring meets ’80s-inspired shoulders, while fluid draping and hip-cinched silhouettes introduce a new kind of sensuality. And let’s not forget the sequins and fun.

The show’s setting made its own power statement. Among the A-list crowd perched in office chairs, desks were strewn with papers, printers hummed in the background, and watercoolers stood beside pole dancers. It was corporate chaos in the best way—McCartney’s vision of the 9-to-5 woman is anything but predictable. Let’s unpack her wardrobe.

An A-List Front Row

The front row was just as much of a spectacle as the dancers. Seeing Tom Ford and Kate Moss together felt like a throwback to an era of fashion defined by sharp tailoring, decadence, and an untouchable cool factor. Meanwhile, Ice Spice injected a sense of modernity into the mix, embodying the current crossover of hip-hop and high fashion. And Cameron Diaz served as a reminder that effortless, timeless style still reigns supreme. Their collective presence underscored McCartney’s ability to appeal to a wide range of personal styles, keeping her designs as relevant as ever.

Undone Corporate Attire

Corporate dressing has been transforming with the rise of the “soft power” trend, which we’ve been tracking since the spring/summer 2025 collections hit the runways. Now, Stella McCartney has delivered her take—and it’s one of the best. Oversize ’80s power suits are back and better than ever, this time exceptionally unbuttoned and relaxed. Pencil skirts are styled with nonchalant ease, and tote bags are big enough for a laptop, workout clothes, and lunch. This is the new officewear, stripped of rigidity, proving that professional dressing doesn’t have to mean buttoned-up.

Glitzy Eveningwear

Stella McCartney’s take on eveningwear this season was a masterclass in fluid glamour. Draping, sequins, and unapologetically sensual silhouettes defined the collection’s most dazzling looks. But the standout moment? This eveningwear was anything but typical red carpet fare. Say hello to pole-dancing attire—bodysuits worn solo, exuding confidence and movement in a way that felt more ice skater-meets-runway than overtly provocative.

Drop-Waist Coats

The drop-waist silhouette is making a case for its return, and Stella McCartney is leading the charge with a fresh interpretation. This season, her outerwear took on a dramatic yet refined shape, emphasizing a tailored hourglass with a cinch hitting lower on the body—at the hips rather than the waist. The result? A strikingly elongated torso and a silhouette that felt both structured and effortlessly fluid. It’s a fresh take on a classic shape—one that feels like a direct response to the current demand for tailoring that’s less rigid and more dynamic.

Fresh Optics

There’s always an accessory moment at a Stella McCartney show, and this season, it was all about optical glasses. But these weren’t just any frames—they had an undeniable sports-mode energy, blending sleek, futuristic elements with classic suiting. Think polished silver accents, streamlined shapes, and a subtle high-performance aesthetic that made them feel more dynamic than your standard pair of intellectual eyewear. Expect these frames to be an It buy by fall.

