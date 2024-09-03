Kaia Gerber Wore Flats With the Anti-Trend Denim Style That Dominates Every Fall

By
published
in News

As much fun as it is to see how celebrities style the latest trends on the streets of Los Angeles, Paris, and New York City, I personally find way more satisfaction in spotting them in timeless essentials, and witnessing how they style them with ease. I probably can't afford to buy their brand-new, off-the-runway ready-to-wear, bags, and shoes, but I can recreate their low-key ensembles made up of elevated basics. Because of this, I always keep an eye out for Kaia Gerber's street-style looks, which are almost always made up of anti-trend pieces. And her latest outfit is no exception.

Gerber was spotted in Los Angeles at Kunz Production Company alongside The Bear's Ayo Edebiri wearing a black baby tee with a gray sweatshirt over her shoulders and what I would argue are the perfect jeans—mid-wash with a high-rise, button fly, and slim-straight leg similar to a pair of 501s. On the accessories front, she added a black Celine Tilly shoulder bag and the same Repetto ballet flats she's had on all summer.

Kaia Gerber in blue jeans with "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri at Kunz production company in Los Angeles. Kaia is also wearing a gray sweater over-the-shoulders, a black t-shirt, jeans, and ballet flats.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kaia Gerber: Celine Medium Tilly Bag ($2450); Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($375)

Gerber's preference for classic straight-leg jeans as opposed to trendy barrel, super-wide, or studded denim is one she shares with many of her fellow street-style stars, which is partly why they come back every fall like clockwork. Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie Grainge, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Harrier all, too, tend to err on the simple side of the jeans spectrum. If you're aligned with them, scroll down to shop some of the best straight-leg jeans on the market right now, just in time for autumn's arrival.

Shop straight-leg jeans:

501 Straight
LEVI'S
501 Straight

It doesn't get more classic than a pair of 501s.

Slim Straight High Jeans
H&M
Slim Straight High Jeans

For $35? Say less.

Sophie Long Jeans
SLVRLAKE
Sophie Long Jeans

The rise on these is truly elite.

Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

There's a reason these jeans are one of Ref's best-selling items.

90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans

Every editor I know owns at least one pair of Agolde's '90s Pinch Waist jeans.

Z1975 High Rise Long Length Straight Cut Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 High Rise Long Length Straight Cut Jeans

These are selling too quickly.

Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans

A darker wash is optimal for nighttime occasions.

Sara Super High Rise Slim Straight
GRLFRND
Sara Super High Rise Slim Straight

Consider me obsessed.

Madewell, The '90s Straight Mid-Rise Jean
Madewell
The '90s Straight Mid-Rise Jean

The distressing at the hems feels very 2017 to me in a surprisingly intriguing way.

Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

For a slightly baggier fit, opt for these.

Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

You can't do any better than Abercrombie if fit is your top denim priority.

Lana Mid Rise Straight Jeans
AGOLDE
Lana Mid Rise Straight Jeans

These will go with any shoes, from kitten heels to flats to sneakers.

Ribcage Full Length
LEVI'S
Ribcage Full Length

People *swear* by the Ribcage line.

Explore More:
Kaia Gerber Jeans
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸