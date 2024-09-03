Kaia Gerber Wore Flats With the Anti-Trend Denim Style That Dominates Every Fall
As much fun as it is to see how celebrities style the latest trends on the streets of Los Angeles, Paris, and New York City, I personally find way more satisfaction in spotting them in timeless essentials, and witnessing how they style them with ease. I probably can't afford to buy their brand-new, off-the-runway ready-to-wear, bags, and shoes, but I can recreate their low-key ensembles made up of elevated basics. Because of this, I always keep an eye out for Kaia Gerber's street-style looks, which are almost always made up of anti-trend pieces. And her latest outfit is no exception.
Gerber was spotted in Los Angeles at Kunz Production Company alongside The Bear's Ayo Edebiri wearing a black baby tee with a gray sweatshirt over her shoulders and what I would argue are the perfect jeans—mid-wash with a high-rise, button fly, and slim-straight leg similar to a pair of 501s. On the accessories front, she added a black Celine Tilly shoulder bag and the same Repetto ballet flats she's had on all summer.
On Kaia Gerber: Celine Medium Tilly Bag ($2450); Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($375)
Gerber's preference for classic straight-leg jeans as opposed to trendy barrel, super-wide, or studded denim is one she shares with many of her fellow street-style stars, which is partly why they come back every fall like clockwork. Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie Grainge, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Harrier all, too, tend to err on the simple side of the jeans spectrum. If you're aligned with them, scroll down to shop some of the best straight-leg jeans on the market right now, just in time for autumn's arrival.
Shop straight-leg jeans:
There's a reason these jeans are one of Ref's best-selling items.
Every editor I know owns at least one pair of Agolde's '90s Pinch Waist jeans.
The distressing at the hems feels very 2017 to me in a surprisingly intriguing way.
You can't do any better than Abercrombie if fit is your top denim priority.
These will go with any shoes, from kitten heels to flats to sneakers.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
J.Lo and Fashion People Agree—This Denim Color Trend Will Dominate in 2025
Watch out blue jeans.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
8 Viral Trends Celebrities Have Worn Over the Past Month
From Suki Waterhouse to Sydney Sweeney.
By Allyson Payer
-
4 Cool Denim Outfit Combinations We're Adding to Our Fall Wardrobes
Sponsor Content Created With Free People
By Raina Mendonça
-
Madewell Is *So* Good Right Now—These 27 Chic Picks Are on Major Sale
These standout basics are a dream.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm an L.A.-Based Fashion Stylist—31 Chic Nordstrom Picks I'd Like to See My Clients In
I may have to get them for myself as well.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Naomi Osaka Is Bridging the Gap Between Court and Street Style
The 26-year-old is currently playing in the US Open.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Old Money Jacket Trend London Fashion People Are Ditching Their Blazers For
It's everywhere.
By Eliza Huber
-
5 Affordable Denim Trends French Women Are Wearing This Fall
They're all under $150.
By Ana Escalante