Kaia Gerber Wore Flats With the Anti-Trend Denim Style That Dominates Every Fall

As much fun as it is to see how celebrities style the latest trends on the streets of Los Angeles, Paris, and New York City, I personally find way more satisfaction in spotting them in timeless essentials, and witnessing how they style them with ease. I probably can't afford to buy their brand-new, off-the-runway ready-to-wear, bags, and shoes, but I can recreate their low-key ensembles made up of elevated basics. Because of this, I always keep an eye out for Kaia Gerber's street-style looks, which are almost always made up of anti-trend pieces. And her latest outfit is no exception.

Gerber was spotted in Los Angeles at Kunz Production Company alongside The Bear's Ayo Edebiri wearing a black baby tee with a gray sweatshirt over her shoulders and what I would argue are the perfect jeans—mid-wash with a high-rise, button fly, and slim-straight leg similar to a pair of 501s. On the accessories front, she added a black Celine Tilly shoulder bag and the same Repetto ballet flats she's had on all summer.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kaia Gerber: Celine Medium Tilly Bag ($2450); Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($375)

Gerber's preference for classic straight-leg jeans as opposed to trendy barrel, super-wide, or studded denim is one she shares with many of her fellow street-style stars, which is partly why they come back every fall like clockwork. Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie Grainge, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Harrier all, too, tend to err on the simple side of the jeans spectrum. If you're aligned with them, scroll down to shop some of the best straight-leg jeans on the market right now, just in time for autumn's arrival.

Shop straight-leg jeans:

LEVI'S 501 Straight $98 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than a pair of 501s.

H&M Slim Straight High Jeans $35 SHOP NOW For $35? Say less.

SLVRLAKE Sophie Long Jeans $329 SHOP NOW The rise on these is truly elite.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW There's a reason these jeans are one of Ref's best-selling items.

AGOLDE '90s Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans $208 SHOP NOW Every editor I know owns at least one pair of Agolde's '90s Pinch Waist jeans.

ZARA Z1975 High Rise Long Length Straight Cut Jeans $50 SHOP NOW These are selling too quickly.

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans $98 SHOP NOW A darker wash is optimal for nighttime occasions.

GRLFRND Sara Super High Rise Slim Straight $225 SHOP NOW Consider me obsessed.

Madewell The '90s Straight Mid-Rise Jean $138 SHOP NOW The distressing at the hems feels very 2017 to me in a surprisingly intriguing way.

Levi's Dad Jeans $98 SHOP NOW For a slightly baggier fit, opt for these.

Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean $90 SHOP NOW You can't do any better than Abercrombie if fit is your top denim priority.

AGOLDE Lana Mid Rise Straight Jeans $188 SHOP NOW These will go with any shoes, from kitten heels to flats to sneakers.