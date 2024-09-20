J.Lo Just Wore Fall's Best Anti-Trend Pants With Naked Shoes

J.Lo wears a gray turtleneck sweater and oversize aviator sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lopez always leaves a lasting impression with her impeccable sense of style, whether she's gracing the red carpet or simply out and about in Los Angeles and New York City. Recently, she was photographed sporting a fall-ready ensemble while shopping in Beverly Hills, and she looked effortlessly chic.

On Tuesday, J.Lo was spotted in a chunky Brunello Cucinelli knit (who isn't ready for sweater weather?) along with matching slim-fit trousers and naked heels aka PVC or clear heels. For her accessories, she went with her tried-and-true oversize aviator sunglasses and Hermès bag.

J.Lo wears a gray turtleneck sweater, gray trousers, PVC heeled mules, an ivory Hermes bag, and large sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli Bead-Embellished Cashmere Sweater ($1798); Femme LA Gianni Mules ($199); Hermès Birkin bag

What makes her street style look so appealing is its simplicity and reliance on wardrobe essentials. For example, the tailored pants are a timeless silhouette that always looks polished and perfectly balances out oversize pieces like chunky knits. Additionally, the naked heels—a beloved classic among fashion enthusiasts and celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner—are known for their versatility and ability to elongate the legs when paired with dresses, skirts, and pants.

To replicate Lopez's sophisticated fall outfit, browse the essential items below. These versatile pieces will undoubtedly enhance your style.

Shop J.Lo's Outfit

Gianni Suede Mule - Desnuda
FEMME
Gianni Suede Mules

Elegant, sophisticated, and easy to style.

Brunello Cucinelli cashmere sweater
Brunello Cucinelli
Bead-Embellished Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

A luxe sweater for more than 50% off? Yes, please.

Shop Our Favorite Slim-Fit Trousers and Naked Heels

Slacks
H&M
Slacks

This perfect pair comes in nine other colors.

Dakar Mule
Tony Bianco
Dakar Mules

The pointed toe makes these so flattering.

New Cameron Pant in Four-Season Stretch
J.Crew
Cameron Pants

These new pants are already best sellers.

Vivi Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
Larroudé
Vivi Sandals

The kitten heel makes these comfortable for all-day wear.

Barathea Italian Wool Tapered Pant
Banana Republic
Barathea Italian Wool Tapered Pants

Banana Republic makes some of the most well-fitting pants for work.

Bella Mule Sandal
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Bella Mule Sandals

The rose gold colorway is so elegant.

Cigarette Leg Trousers
Róhe
Cigarette Leg Trousers

I love pull-on pants since it means I don't have to worry about an uncomfortable waistband digging into my stomach.

Julietta Mule
RAYE
Julietta Mules

Love square-toe shoes.

Jaime Black Pants
Pixie Market
Jaime Black Pants

These look a lot more expensive than they are.

Thrive Clear
STEVE MADDEN
Thrive Clear Heels

Style with a maxi skirt and a chunky sweater.

High-Rise Tapered Italian Wool Ankle Pant
Banana Republic
High-Rise Tapered Pants

These come in sizes 0 to 20.

Breeze Heel
Tony Bianco
Breeze Heels

I've had me eyes on these for some time now. I love the slingback design and mesh fabric.

Cotton and Wool-Blend Twill Straight-Leg Pants
PURDEY
Cotton and Wool-Blend Twill Straight-Leg Pants

This silhouette looks very similar to the pair Lopez wore out in L.A.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

