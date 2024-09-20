J.Lo Just Wore Fall's Best Anti-Trend Pants With Naked Shoes
Jennifer Lopez always leaves a lasting impression with her impeccable sense of style, whether she's gracing the red carpet or simply out and about in Los Angeles and New York City. Recently, she was photographed sporting a fall-ready ensemble while shopping in Beverly Hills, and she looked effortlessly chic.
On Tuesday, J.Lo was spotted in a chunky Brunello Cucinelli knit (who isn't ready for sweater weather?) along with matching slim-fit trousers and naked heels aka PVC or clear heels. For her accessories, she went with her tried-and-true oversize aviator sunglasses and Hermès bag.
On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli Bead-Embellished Cashmere Sweater ($1798); Femme LA Gianni Mules ($199); Hermès Birkin bag
What makes her street style look so appealing is its simplicity and reliance on wardrobe essentials. For example, the tailored pants are a timeless silhouette that always looks polished and perfectly balances out oversize pieces like chunky knits. Additionally, the naked heels—a beloved classic among fashion enthusiasts and celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner—are known for their versatility and ability to elongate the legs when paired with dresses, skirts, and pants.
To replicate Lopez's sophisticated fall outfit, browse the essential items below. These versatile pieces will undoubtedly enhance your style.
Shop J.Lo's Outfit
A luxe sweater for more than 50% off? Yes, please.
Shop Our Favorite Slim-Fit Trousers and Naked Heels
Banana Republic makes some of the most well-fitting pants for work.
I love pull-on pants since it means I don't have to worry about an uncomfortable waistband digging into my stomach.
I've had me eyes on these for some time now. I love the slingback design and mesh fabric.
This silhouette looks very similar to the pair Lopez wore out in L.A.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Not Ready to Let Go of Your Favorite Shorts Just Yet? Try These 8 Chic Transitional Outfits
Inspiration from Toronto to Paris.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Madewell is Having a Sneaky Sale—These Chic Fall Pieces Are Already In My Cart
Ballet flats, button-downs, and more.
By Judith Jones
-
It's Confirmed: These 7 Handbag Trends Will Take Over This Fall
In no time, they'll be all over TikTok.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Not Me Doing the Orangutan Point to Every Last Sweater at Nordstrom—35 Chic Picks That Caught My Eye
I can't help it. They are all so good.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lopez Made Skinny Jeans Look Very 2024 Thanks to This Major Shoe Trend
It's dripping with wealth.
By Allyson Payer
-
The 4 Must-Have Brands on Every Editor's Fall Wish List
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça
-
Alexa, Iris, and Chloë Just Confirmed This "Boring" Shoe Style Is a Staple for Fall
Now I need a pair, too.
By Natalie Munro
-
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—I Was Just in Europe and Saw These Fall Trends Everywhere
Including the color of the season.
By Bobby Schuessler