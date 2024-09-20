J.Lo Just Wore Fall's Best Anti-Trend Pants With Naked Shoes

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lopez always leaves a lasting impression with her impeccable sense of style, whether she's gracing the red carpet or simply out and about in Los Angeles and New York City. Recently, she was photographed sporting a fall-ready ensemble while shopping in Beverly Hills, and she looked effortlessly chic.

On Tuesday, J.Lo was spotted in a chunky Brunello Cucinelli knit (who isn't ready for sweater weather?) along with matching slim-fit trousers and naked heels aka PVC or clear heels. For her accessories, she went with her tried-and-true oversize aviator sunglasses and Hermès bag.

On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli Bead-Embellished Cashmere Sweater ($1798); Femme LA Gianni Mules ($199); Hermès Birkin bag

What makes her street style look so appealing is its simplicity and reliance on wardrobe essentials. For example, the tailored pants are a timeless silhouette that always looks polished and perfectly balances out oversize pieces like chunky knits. Additionally, the naked heels—a beloved classic among fashion enthusiasts and celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner—are known for their versatility and ability to elongate the legs when paired with dresses, skirts, and pants.

To replicate Lopez's sophisticated fall outfit, browse the essential items below. These versatile pieces will undoubtedly enhance your style.

Shop J.Lo's Outfit

FEMME Gianni Suede Mules $199 SHOP NOW Elegant, sophisticated, and easy to style.

Brunello Cucinelli Bead-Embellished Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $3995 $1798 SHOP NOW A luxe sweater for more than 50% off? Yes, please.

Shop Our Favorite Slim-Fit Trousers and Naked Heels

H&M Slacks $20 SHOP NOW This perfect pair comes in nine other colors.

Tony Bianco Dakar Mules $180 SHOP NOW The pointed toe makes these so flattering.

J.Crew Cameron Pants $90 SHOP NOW These new pants are already best sellers.

Larroudé Vivi Sandals $290 SHOP NOW The kitten heel makes these comfortable for all-day wear.

Banana Republic Barathea Italian Wool Tapered Pants $150 SHOP NOW Banana Republic makes some of the most well-fitting pants for work.

BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Bella Mule Sandals $298 SHOP NOW The rose gold colorway is so elegant.

Róhe Cigarette Leg Trousers $330 SHOP NOW I love pull-on pants since it means I don't have to worry about an uncomfortable waistband digging into my stomach.

RAYE Julietta Mules $168 SHOP NOW Love square-toe shoes.

Pixie Market Jaime Black Pants $109 SHOP NOW These look a lot more expensive than they are.

STEVE MADDEN Thrive Clear Heels $100 SHOP NOW Style with a maxi skirt and a chunky sweater.

Banana Republic High-Rise Tapered Pants $150 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 0 to 20.

Tony Bianco Breeze Heels $160 SHOP NOW I've had me eyes on these for some time now. I love the slingback design and mesh fabric.