Jennifer Lopez Wore This Quiet-Luxury Dress Trend So Elegantly in Paris
I often find myself drawn to Jennifer Lopez's style. Whether dressing down in ultra-baggy jeans or going all-out in an elegant dress and tall heels, the singer and actor's outfits always retain a polished edge that keeps her looking classy no matter the occasion.
While shopping in Paris this week, Lopez's look struck the perfect balance between her ultra-relaxed and hyper-glamorous style personalities. For her time in what many would call the most stylish city in the world, Lopez selected a shirt dress in a light ivory shade that featured mid-length sleeves, a perky collar, and a cinched-in waist from which a voluminous skirt flared out. Wearing the dress partially unbuttoned and styled with subtle jewels, a skinny belt, and black cat-eye sunglasses, Lopez looked the picture of a classic film star.
Genuinely easy to wear, a shirt dress doesn't require layers of accessories to achieve a high-end finish. In fact, I'd argue less is more in this situation. Lopez has become a firm fan of the silhouette in recent weeks, having already worn a chic gray iteration a couple of weeks ago. Inspired by her recent looks, I think it's high time I added a fit-and-flare shirt dress to my own wardrobe, and handily, I've already spotted plenty of chic contenders.
From H&M to ME+EM, read on to discover our edit of elegant shirt dresses below.
SHOP CHIC SHIRT DRESSES:
Linen is a summer staple.
Style with sandals and a woven tote for a pretty beachside look.
This voluminous dress styles well with both sandals and heels.
Style with a gold chain belt or go without for a comfortable, breezy fit.
This light beige shade is so easy to mix into a capsule wardrobe.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
