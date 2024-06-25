Jennifer Lopez Wore This Quiet-Luxury Dress Trend So Elegantly in Paris

I often find myself drawn to Jennifer Lopez's style. Whether dressing down in ultra-baggy jeans or going all-out in an elegant dress and tall heels, the singer and actor's outfits always retain a polished edge that keeps her looking classy no matter the occasion.

While shopping in Paris this week, Lopez's look struck the perfect balance between her ultra-relaxed and hyper-glamorous style personalities. For her time in what many would call the most stylish city in the world, Lopez selected a shirt dress in a light ivory shade that featured mid-length sleeves, a perky collar, and a cinched-in waist from which a voluminous skirt flared out. Wearing the dress partially unbuttoned and styled with subtle jewels, a skinny belt, and black cat-eye sunglasses, Lopez looked the picture of a classic film star.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Genuinely easy to wear, a shirt dress doesn't require layers of accessories to achieve a high-end finish. In fact, I'd argue less is more in this situation. Lopez has become a firm fan of the silhouette in recent weeks, having already worn a chic gray iteration a couple of weeks ago. Inspired by her recent looks, I think it's high time I added a fit-and-flare shirt dress to my own wardrobe, and handily, I've already spotted plenty of chic contenders.

From H&M to ME+EM, read on to discover our edit of elegant shirt dresses below.

SHOP CHIC SHIRT DRESSES:

Zara Belted Shirt Dress $70 SHOP NOW The striped pattern is perfect for summer.

Reformation Prim Linen Dress $248 SHOP NOW This is so easy to throw on on a hot summer day.

Mango Linen Shirty Dress $130 SHOP NOW Linen is a summer staple.

Halogen Sleeveless Maxi Shirtdress $109 SHOP NOW Style with sandals and a woven tote for a pretty beachside look.

J.Crew Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin $168 SHOP NOW This voluminous dress styles well with both sandals and heels.

COS Oversized Short-Sleeved Linen Midi Dress $135 $95 SHOP NOW Style with a gold chain belt or go without for a comfortable, breezy fit.

SANS FAFF Shirt Dress $440 SHOP NOW This breezy dress is perfect for weekend wear.

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt Dress $38 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it is.

ME+EM Shirt Maxi Dress $495 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous shade of green.

Reiss Yasmin Lyocell Linen Wrap Front Midi Dress $285 SHOP NOW This light beige shade is so easy to mix into a capsule wardrobe.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.