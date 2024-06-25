Jennifer Lopez Wore This Quiet-Luxury Dress Trend So Elegantly in Paris

I often find myself drawn to Jennifer Lopez's style. Whether dressing down in ultra-baggy jeans or going all-out in an elegant dress and tall heels, the singer and actor's outfits always retain a polished edge that keeps her looking classy no matter the occasion.

While shopping in Paris this week, Lopez's look struck the perfect balance between her ultra-relaxed and hyper-glamorous style personalities. For her time in what many would call the most stylish city in the world, Lopez selected a shirt dress in a light ivory shade that featured mid-length sleeves, a perky collar, and a cinched-in waist from which a voluminous skirt flared out. Wearing the dress partially unbuttoned and styled with subtle jewels, a skinny belt, and black cat-eye sunglasses, Lopez looked the picture of a classic film star.

Jennifer Lopez in Paris wearing a ivory shirtdress, and cat-eye sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Genuinely easy to wear, a shirt dress doesn't require layers of accessories to achieve a high-end finish. In fact, I'd argue less is more in this situation. Lopez has become a firm fan of the silhouette in recent weeks, having already worn a chic gray iteration a couple of weeks ago. Inspired by her recent looks, I think it's high time I added a fit-and-flare shirt dress to my own wardrobe, and handily, I've already spotted plenty of chic contenders.

From H&M to ME+EM, read on to discover our edit of elegant shirt dresses below.

SHOP CHIC SHIRT DRESSES:

Striped shirt dress
Zara
Belted Shirt Dress

The striped pattern is perfect for summer.

Prim Linen Dress
Reformation
Prim Linen Dress

This is so easy to throw on on a hot summer day.

100% Linen Shirty Dress
Mango
Linen Shirty Dress

Linen is a summer staple.

Sleeveless Maxi Shirtdress
Halogen
Sleeveless Maxi Shirtdress

Style with sandals and a woven tote for a pretty beachside look.

Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin

This voluminous dress styles well with both sandals and heels.

Oversized Short-Sleeved Linen Midi Dress
COS
Oversized Short-Sleeved Linen Midi Dress

Style with a gold chain belt or go without for a comfortable, breezy fit.

Shirt Dress
SANS FAFF
Shirt Dress

This breezy dress is perfect for weekend wear.

Linen-Blend Shirt Dress
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt Dress

This looks so much more expensive than it is.

Shirt Maxi Dress
ME+EM
Shirt Maxi Dress

Such a gorgeous shade of green.

Yasmin Lyocell Linen Wrap Front Midi Dress
Reiss
Yasmin Lyocell Linen Wrap Front Midi Dress

This light beige shade is so easy to mix into a capsule wardrobe.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

