This Beloved British Brand Just Arrived in NYC—12 Items I Tried On and Loved

Welcome to Let's Get a Room , a series where editor Eliza Huber heads to the dressing room to try on pieces from your favorite retailers, buzzy items, and new collections. Think of this column as a detailed guide to the pieces that are actually worth buying and the ones that, unfortunately, looked better online—no returns necessary.

Finally, New Yorkers like myself will have in-person, hands-on access to one of the UK's most beloved brands Me+Em. The London-based fashion brand that can count Kate Middleton as a fan just recently opened a brick-and-mortar store on the corner of East 76th and Madison Avenue in Manhattan (with a Mercer St. location and another in the Hamptons coming soon), prompting me to hail a ride across the park and walk straight into one of its dusty-pink, velvet dressing rooms as soon as the spring collection arrived. And let's just say, the journey was well worth the increased "congestion fare."

I've been a fan of Me+Em for a while now, ever since I added a cashmere zip-up hoodie, structured jacket, and semi-sheer white button-down shirt into my wardrobe last year and immediately pledged my allegiance to the brand. I appreciate the simple elegance of its pieces, especially its more minimalist assortment, and its truly contemporary price point, which, in the U.S., seems to be on the decline. And ready-to-wear isn't the only genre Me+Em excels in. The brand's footwear isn't to be slept on, nor is its handbag offering (how good is this suede-and-leather tote?). Suffice it to say, I was elated when I found out about the recent push into America, and traveling to the new Upper East Side location was my way of sharing my support.

Ahead, check out which spring arrivals I fell hard for after trying them on IRL at Me+Em's first New York City boutique.

I'm not going to lie—my try-on experience at Me+Em started off very strong. When I do these stories, I'll often circle the store once before going back around to start pulling items that caught my eye the first time, but with this leather jacket, I snatched it right off of the rack the second I saw it. The fit, feel, and color of it combine to create a truly elegant piece of outerwear that pairs perfectly with this black A-line skirt and black-and-brown suede wedge-heel sling-backs. I ended up sizing down in the skirt while going with my normal sizes in the jacket and shoes.

Speaking of shoes, these were some of the comfiest heels I've ever put on—and that's saying a lot considering how many heels I've taken out for a test drive in my life. I didn't know what to expect with Me+Em's footwear because I've really only heard things about the brand's apparel, but consider me impressed.

Shop the look:

ME+EM Leather Wide Sleeve Swing Jacket $1095 SHOP NOW

ME+EM Heavy Cotton Sateen Maxi Skirt $385 SHOP NOW

ME+EM Chisel Toe Wedge Slingback $495 SHOP NOW

If you read Who What Wear frequently, you're probably all too aware that our editors all share a mutual love for barrel-leg jeans. Here's a TikTok for proof. So, when I saw that Me+Em had a pair, I knew I had to try it out. Not all barrel-leg jeans are equal, and the only way to really know how a pair rates on the denim scale is by pulling them on and zipping them up. I'd rate these a 9.2 out of 10, which is extremely high. I only really docked them points because they're a little short for my preferences, however, I sized up and it allowed the waist to sit lower, making the jeans feel longer. Hack!

With the denim, I chose to add a navy-blue crew-neck with a white tee styled underneath, a trick that I learned from a Bottega Veneta show a few seasons back. It always elevates a sweater outfit, making the ensemble feel more intentional and stylized.

Shop the look:

ME+EM Chunky Cotton Curved Hem Sweater $245 SHOP NOW

ME+EM Ultimate Fitted Rib Crew Neck Tee $75 SHOP NOW

ME+EM Authentic Denim Extreme Tapered Jean $295 SHOP NOW

A pair of white pants in the spring and summer is as essential to me as a good pair of Levi's or the perfect white tank top. They're easily the bottoms I grab for three days a week, so when I discover a new pair that can compete with my existing college, I naturally feel the need to share them with everyone I know, personally or digitally. This take from Me+Em is one such top-tier trouser, with the big guff, pleats, and relaxed fit all coming together to create a seasonal essential.

To complement the bottom half, I threw on a classic black, ribbed tank top (that was so soft and fitted, I might add) and this beautiful swing coat in a rich shade of cognac. As for shoes, I picked out a pair of T-strap micro wedges that caught my eye almost straight away when I looped around the store. They were on display at the front and for good reason.

Shop the look:

ME+EM Cotton Swing Mac $825 SHOP NOW

ME+EM Ultimate Crew Neck Vest $75 SHOP NOW

I love the idea of denim that isn't casual at all but instead, very upscale and refined, which is exactly how I would describe this two-piece denim suit. According to Me+Em's website, this particular denim is crafted out of an Italian cotton-blend fabric that is woven with indigo yarns, thus creating the appearance of denim without any of the material's fading or color transfer.

To further dress up the denim duo, I decided to wear the pieces together without a button-down shirt or tee underneath, taking styling cues from Hailey Bieber's recent brown Saint Laurent suit look that she wore to a pre-Oscars celebration for Oppenheimer, put on by the French brand and Vanity Fair.

Shop the look:

ME+EM Cotton Blend Denim Sharp Shoulder Blazer $545 SHOP NOW