Jennifer Lawrence's $130 Shoes Have Thousands of Positive Amazon Reviews

Jennifer Lawrence's closet is full of The Row clothes and Longines watches, but as it turns out, she loves an Amazon find as much as the next person. Photographed in New York City, Lawrence wore Haflinger GZ Clogs ($133), which boast over 3000 positive reviews on Amazon. The made-in-Germany brand is known for its super comfortable clogs and slippers, so it's no wonder they attracted Lawrence's attention.

Since you probably don't have any interest in sifting through thousands of Amazon reviews, I'll summarize the key points. Shoppers are enthralled with Haflinger's comfort, ease, durability, versatility, and practicality. Customers also note that the clogs have good arch support and are true to size. Convinced yet? Scroll down to see how Jennifer Lawrence styled them and shop Haflinger's shoes for yourself.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Haflinger GZ Clogs ($133)

best clogs on amazon for women
HAFLINGER
GZ Clogs

Jennifer Lawrence's exact shoes also come in over 20 other colors.

Shop Other Clogs

Boston Sfb Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston SFB Clogs

You can't go wrong with a pair of Birkenstock clogs.

Shearling-Lined Moc Clogs
Jenni Kayne
Shearling-Lined Moc Clogs

These Jenni Kayne versions are sure to please any fashion person.

Buckley Suede Clogs
BIRKENSTOCK
Buckley Suede Clogs

Another excellent pair by Birkenstock.

Le Maillon Embellished Shearling-Trimmed Leather Clogs
SAINT LAURENT
Le Maillon Embellished Shearling-Trimmed Leather Clogs

In case you're looking for a designer splurge.

Webbing-Trimmed Suede Slip-On Clogs
OFF-WHITE
Webbing-Trimmed Suede Slip-On Clogs

These clogs are as comfortable as they are stylish.

