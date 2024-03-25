Jennifer Lawrence's $130 Shoes Have Thousands of Positive Amazon Reviews

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence's closet is full of The Row clothes and Longines watches, but as it turns out, she loves an Amazon find as much as the next person. Photographed in New York City, Lawrence wore Haflinger GZ Clogs ($133), which boast over 3000 positive reviews on Amazon. The made-in-Germany brand is known for its super comfortable clogs and slippers, so it's no wonder they attracted Lawrence's attention.

Since you probably don't have any interest in sifting through thousands of Amazon reviews, I'll summarize the key points. Shoppers are enthralled with Haflinger's comfort, ease, durability, versatility, and practicality. Customers also note that the clogs have good arch support and are true to size. Convinced yet? Scroll down to see how Jennifer Lawrence styled them and shop Haflinger's shoes for yourself.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Haflinger GZ Clogs ($133)

