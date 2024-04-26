Iris Law Wore an Ethereal, '90s-Inspired Tube Dress For Dinner In NYC

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky for David Yurman/Getty Images)

Last night, Iris Law joined model Fei Fei Sun in hosting a dinner celebrating David Yurman's Sculpted Cable jewelry collection in New York City, where the model and daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost chose a look reminiscent of fashions before her time: the 1990s. For the event—which was also attended by Summer House's Paige DeSorbo, Gabbriette Bechtel, and Alex Consani—Law chose a strapless, ethereal-looking tea-length dress made of a sheer fabric covered in an understated silver jacquard pattern. The rest of the look was kept pretty simple (as was the trend in the '90s), with white, pointed-toe pumps and David Yurman jewelry, including three white-gold bangle bracelets and one diamond pavé pinky ring from the collection.

Accompanying the dinner was an array of artful activities, including portrait drawing, wax carving, and pottery by artists Kevin Zych, Demetrio Belenky, and Demetria Chappo, respectively. Photos and videos from the Sculpted Cable collection's campaign (shot by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Carlos Nazario) featuring Law and Sun were projected on various screens around the two long dinner tables in the center of the room at Studio 525, an event space adjacent to Chelsea's many notable art galleries. The Sculpted Cable collection itself offers an updated, slightly modernized take on the jewelry brand's iconic Cable motif, with four materials—18k yellow gold, 18k white gold, 18k rose gold, and sterling silver—and several diamond pavé options. There are bangle bracelets and pinky rings like the ones worn by Law, as well as hoop earrings in various sizes, studs, choker necklaces, and more.

Scroll down to see the '90s tube dress Law chose to celebrate her David Yurman campaign in and more looks from the evening in NYC.

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky for David Yurman/Getty Images)

On Iris Law: David Yurman Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet 18K White Gold, 6.2mm ($5500), Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet 18K White Gold, 4.6mm ($3900), Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet 18K White Gold with Diamonds, 6.2mm ($9500), Sculpted Cable Pinky Ring 18K White Gold with Diamonds, 13mm ($6200)

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky for David Yurman/Getty Images)

See more looks from David Yurman's Sculpted Cable collection launch dinner:

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky for David Yurman/Getty Images)

On Fei Fei Sun: David Yurman Pavé Huggie Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver With Diamonds, 13mm ($695), Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet 18K White Gold with Diamonds, 6.2mm ($9500), Sculpted Cable Band Ring 18K White Gold with Diamonds, 4.6mm ($2700), Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet 18K Yellow Gold, 6.2mm ($5500) and Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet 18K Yellow Gold, 4.6mm ($3900)

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky for David Yurman/Getty Images)

On Carlos Nazario: Prada Suede Jacket ($6400)

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky for David Yurman/Getty Images)

On Alex Consani: Prada Single-Breasted Pinstripe Wool Jacket ($3450), Pinstripe Wool Shorts ($1520), and Modellerie Pointed Toe Pump ($1170); David Yurman Sculpted Cable Necklace 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds, 8.5mm ($49000)

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky for David Yurman/Getty Images)

On Paige DeSorbo: David Yurman Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet 18K Yellow Gold, 6.2mm ($5500), Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet 18K Yellow Gold, 4.6mm ($3900), Sculpted Cable Necklace 18K Yellow Gold, 14mm ($24900), Sculpted Cable Necklace 18K Yellow Gold, 8.5mm ($13000), Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds, 4.6mm ($7500)

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky for David Yurman/Getty Images)

On Gabbriette Bechtel: David Yurman Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelet 18K White Gold, 4.6mm ($3900), Sculpted Cable Cuff Bracelet Sterling Silver, 40mm ($1450), Sculpted Cable Cuff Bracelet Sterling Silver with Diamonds, 17mm ($4200); Maison Margiela bag

(Image credit: Eugene Gologursky for David Yurman/Getty Images)