Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Wide-Leg Alternative to Spring's Capri Jeans Trend

By Natalie Munro
published

Whilst both jorts and pedal pushers have enjoyed several summers of popularity, their underrated sister, the denim culotte, had found itself lagging behind. That was until this season.

All of a sudden, my favourite brands are stocking the forgotten denim trend, and none other than Gwyneth Paltrow has just taken it for a springtime spin. Styling a pair of wide-leg denim culottes, the actor pulled together a smart silhouette that remained true to her infamously polished aesthetic. In true Paltrow form, she wore her cropped jeans with a neat black blazer and a spattering of jewellery for a fuss-free ensemble that was as refined as ever.

Gwyneth Paltrow styles denim culottes with a white tshirt and blazer.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Whilst both wide-leg jeans and capri pants have been trending throughout the season, this in-between silhouette hasn't been so quick to catch on. Now, however, spring has arrived and the culotte denim trend is doing the rounds once more.

Whilst Paltrow styled hers with a smart black blazer, the denim trend also works well with a lightweight blouse or relaxed knit. To add a summery touch, style with barley-there sandals or opt of a neat mary jane to polish your look.

Influencer wears denim culottes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An emerging staple amongst fashion and denim lovers, the new-season buy is set to take off this spring. Read on to shop Paltrow's look, as well as our edit of the best culotte jeans to buy for spring 2024.

SHOP GWYNETH PALTROW'S LOOK:

Tailored Blazer
& Other Stories
Tailored Blazer

This lightweight layer will smarten up your spring-time style.

Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Jil Sander
Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

This classic tee is a favourite amongst fashion people.

denim culottes
Hush
Abi Cropped Wide Leg Jeans

This growing trend is a fresh alternative to denim shorts or longline styles.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE DENIM CULOTTE'S HERE:

Low Denim Shorts
H&M
Low Denim Shorts

This growing trend is set to be everywhere come summer.

We the Free High Top Wide Crop Jeans
We The Free
High Top Wide Crop Jeans

These low-rise jeans have a retro energy.

Jeans Culotte High Waist - Women
mango
Jeans Culotte High Waist

A longer take that also comes in four other colours.

Seamed Denim Culotte | Indigo
Jigsaw
Seamed Denim Culotte

Style with knee high boots or wear with a ballet flat.

Culotte Jeans
Stradivarius
Culotte Jeans

Wear with a graphic tee or style with a chunky knit.

culottes
Albaray
Light Wash Cropped Wide Leg Jeans

An easy way to freshen up your denim collection for spring.

High Rise Easy Capri -- Wren
Frame
High Rise Easy Capri

Dark wash denim styles so well with bright red.

