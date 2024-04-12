Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Wide-Leg Alternative to Spring's Capri Jeans Trend
Whilst both jorts and pedal pushers have enjoyed several summers of popularity, their underrated sister, the denim culotte, had found itself lagging behind. That was until this season.
All of a sudden, my favourite brands are stocking the forgotten denim trend, and none other than Gwyneth Paltrow has just taken it for a springtime spin. Styling a pair of wide-leg denim culottes, the actor pulled together a smart silhouette that remained true to her infamously polished aesthetic. In true Paltrow form, she wore her cropped jeans with a neat black blazer and a spattering of jewellery for a fuss-free ensemble that was as refined as ever.
Whilst both wide-leg jeans and capri pants have been trending throughout the season, this in-between silhouette hasn't been so quick to catch on. Now, however, spring has arrived and the culotte denim trend is doing the rounds once more.
Whilst Paltrow styled hers with a smart black blazer, the denim trend also works well with a lightweight blouse or relaxed knit. To add a summery touch, style with barley-there sandals or opt of a neat mary jane to polish your look.
An emerging staple amongst fashion and denim lovers, the new-season buy is set to take off this spring. Read on to shop Paltrow's look, as well as our edit of the best culotte jeans to buy for spring 2024.
SHOP GWYNETH PALTROW'S LOOK:
This growing trend is a fresh alternative to denim shorts or longline styles.
SHOP OUR FAVOURITE DENIM CULOTTE'S HERE:
An easy way to freshen up your denim collection for spring.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Laura Harrier Makes This Perfect Jeans-and-Shirt Outfit Feel So 2024
No notes.
By Natalie Munro
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wore the $98 Jeans People Like as Much as Vintage Levi's
Maybe even more.
By Allyson Payer
-
Found: The Only Shoe Style You Need for Expensive-Looking Spring Outfits
It's a classic for a reason.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Her Anti–Skinny Jeans With a Surprising Spring Shoe Trend
A Gen Z favorite.
By Natalie Munro
-
I’m a Fashion Editor on a Budget—These 21 Designer Sale Finds Have My Attention
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
This Amazon Sale Has So Many Chic Basics—I'm Adding These 31 Picks to My Cart
You'll wear these on repeat.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Updating My Basics in 2024—These Under-$100 Pieces Are in My Cart
They're basically trend-proof.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
29 Incredibly Chic Tops and Jeans to Mix and Match From Revolve's Epic Sale
Bring on the cool spring outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes