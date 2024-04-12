Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Wide-Leg Alternative to Spring's Capri Jeans Trend

Whilst both jorts and pedal pushers have enjoyed several summers of popularity, their underrated sister, the denim culotte, had found itself lagging behind. That was until this season.

All of a sudden, my favourite brands are stocking the forgotten denim trend, and none other than Gwyneth Paltrow has just taken it for a springtime spin. Styling a pair of wide-leg denim culottes, the actor pulled together a smart silhouette that remained true to her infamously polished aesthetic. In true Paltrow form, she wore her cropped jeans with a neat black blazer and a spattering of jewellery for a fuss-free ensemble that was as refined as ever.

Whilst both wide-leg jeans and capri pants have been trending throughout the season, this in-between silhouette hasn't been so quick to catch on. Now, however, spring has arrived and the culotte denim trend is doing the rounds once more.

Whilst Paltrow styled hers with a smart black blazer, the denim trend also works well with a lightweight blouse or relaxed knit. To add a summery touch, style with barley-there sandals or opt of a neat mary jane to polish your look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An emerging staple amongst fashion and denim lovers, the new-season buy is set to take off this spring. Read on to shop Paltrow's look, as well as our edit of the best culotte jeans to buy for spring 2024.

SHOP GWYNETH PALTROW'S LOOK:

& Other Stories Tailored Blazer £165 SHOP NOW This lightweight layer will smarten up your spring-time style.

Jil Sander Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £330 SHOP NOW This classic tee is a favourite amongst fashion people.

Hush Abi Cropped Wide Leg Jeans £89 SHOP NOW This growing trend is a fresh alternative to denim shorts or longline styles.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE DENIM CULOTTE'S HERE:

H&M Low Denim Shorts £25 SHOP NOW This growing trend is set to be everywhere come summer.

We The Free High Top Wide Crop Jeans £88 SHOP NOW These low-rise jeans have a retro energy.

mango Jeans Culotte High Waist £36 SHOP NOW A longer take that also comes in four other colours.

Jigsaw Seamed Denim Culotte £95 SHOP NOW Style with knee high boots or wear with a ballet flat.

Stradivarius Culotte Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Wear with a graphic tee or style with a chunky knit.

Albaray Light Wash Cropped Wide Leg Jeans £79 SHOP NOW An easy way to freshen up your denim collection for spring.