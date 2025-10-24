The One Winter Coat Trend Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Both Agree On

This week in New York City, Gigi Hadid traded her Victoria's Secret wings for something a bit more comfortable. Hand in hand with Bradley Cooper, Hadid wore a Simon Miller Jetz Coat ($695) featuring a faux-fur shearling collar and lining, as well as a petite Loro Piana bag. At first glance, Cooper's navy peacoat doesn't look very similar to Hadid's, but upon closer inspection, you might notice that it's also double-breasted. Compared to a single-breasted style, a double-breasted coat has two overlapping panels that create a sharper, more tailored silhouette that's perfect when you want a structured look.
When a 30-year-old millennial supermodel and a 50-year-old Gen X actor both co-sign the same coat trend, you know it has range. With a wide variety of prices, silhouettes, fabrics, and colors on the market for fall 2025, I have no doubt that you'll be able to find your ideal double-breasted coat. To help get you started, scroll down for a few versions I personally fancy.
On Gigi Hadid: Simon Miller Jetz Coat ($695); Loro Piana bag
