The Non-Boring Trainers and Tee Florence Pugh Just Upgraded Her Basics With
They might be wardrobe staples, but let's face it, sometimes T-shirts and trainers can veer on the side of boring. Read on to discover how Florence Pugh shirked this problem this week.
Trainers and white T-shirts are, without question, the most worn items in my wardrobe. Whether I’m styling them with jeans, linen trousers or breezy cotton skirts, they’re the pairing I instinctively reach for time and again. And while there’s something to be said for not messing with a good thing, every so often I feel the urge to breathe new life into this classic combination.
Right on cue, a photo of Florence Pugh landed on my desk complete with exactly the kind of fresh styling inspiration I’d been craving. Taking the humble tee-and-trainer formula and giving it a non-boring twist, Pugh chose a retro-inspired ringer tee that immediately elevated the look. From there, she made another simple yet impactful swap: instead of reaching for basic white sneakers, she slipped on a pair of bright blue Adidas Gazelle Bold trainers.
Keeping things casual, Pugh completed the outfit with white, straight-leg jeans, cuffed at the ankle to spotlight her shoes. To bring even more colour into the mix, she added a sunshine-yellow bag and a light brown baseball cap, pulling together a look that was as playful as it was considered.
With its red piping and nostalgic charm, the ringer tee injected a distinctly ’70s energy into her outfit—something a plain white T-shirt just can’t replicate, while the cobalt blue trainers inject a wash of colour and a playful component.
While Pugh’s exact trainers are now sold out, there’s no shortage of vibrant blue kicks hitting the shelves this season. Similarly, ringer t-shirts are nearly as common as their bright white counterparts. To discover the best of both, read on to find our edit of ringer t-shirts and blue trainers below.
SHOP BLUE TRAINERS AND RIGER T-SHIRTS:
Adidas' Tokyo trainers are a hit within fashion circles this season.
While I love the navy and red, this classic tee also comes in five other shades.
I love the retro energy of these chic, low-profile shoes.
The baby blue colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Upgrading to a ringer tee is the easiest way to elevate your daily styling.
Autry's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Style this with simple blue jeans or pair with a bright white style à la Pugh.
Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
