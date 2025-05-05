The Non-Boring Trainers and Tee Florence Pugh Just Upgraded Her Basics With

Trainers and white T-shirts are, without question, the most worn items in my wardrobe. Whether I’m styling them with jeans, linen trousers or breezy cotton skirts, they’re the pairing I instinctively reach for time and again. And while there’s something to be said for not messing with a good thing, every so often I feel the urge to breathe new life into this classic combination.

Right on cue, a photo of Florence Pugh landed on my desk complete with exactly the kind of fresh styling inspiration I’d been craving. Taking the humble tee-and-trainer formula and giving it a non-boring twist, Pugh chose a retro-inspired ringer tee that immediately elevated the look. From there, she made another simple yet impactful swap: instead of reaching for basic white sneakers, she slipped on a pair of bright blue Adidas Gazelle Bold trainers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Keeping things casual, Pugh completed the outfit with white, straight-leg jeans, cuffed at the ankle to spotlight her shoes. To bring even more colour into the mix, she added a sunshine-yellow bag and a light brown baseball cap, pulling together a look that was as playful as it was considered.

With its red piping and nostalgic charm, the ringer tee injected a distinctly ’70s energy into her outfit—something a plain white T-shirt just can’t replicate, while the cobalt blue trainers inject a wash of colour and a playful component.

While Pugh’s exact trainers are now sold out, there’s no shortage of vibrant blue kicks hitting the shelves this season. Similarly, ringer t-shirts are nearly as common as their bright white counterparts. To discover the best of both, read on to find our edit of ringer t-shirts and blue trainers below.

SHOP BLUE TRAINERS AND RIGER T-SHIRTS:

H&M Fitted T-Shirt £7 SHOP NOW The piping on the hem gives this simple tee a sportier, more playful energy.

Adidas Originals Tokyo Nubuck-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW Adidas' Tokyo trainers are a hit within fashion circles this season.

Reformation Classic Crew Tee £58 SHOP NOW While I love the navy and red, this classic tee also comes in five other shades.

Adidas Originals + C.p. Company Italia Spezial Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW I love the retro energy of these chic, low-profile shoes.

Nobodys Child White Contrast Trim T-Shirt £35 £25 SHOP NOW Shop this while it's on sale.

Nike Cortez Vintage Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW The baby blue colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

La DoubleJ X Mother Denim The Itty Bitty Concert Racer £192 SHOP NOW Upgrading to a ringer tee is the easiest way to elevate your daily styling.

Autry Windspin Leather-Trimmed Brushed Suede Sneakers £170 SHOP NOW Autry's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

& Other Stories Embroidery T-Shirt £27 SHOP NOW Style this with simple blue jeans or pair with a bright white style à la Pugh.

Proenza Schouler Track Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £490 SHOP NOW Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.