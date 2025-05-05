The Non-Boring Trainers and Tee Florence Pugh Just Upgraded Her Basics With

They might be wardrobe staples, but let's face it, sometimes T-shirts and trainers can veer on the side of boring. Read on to discover how Florence Pugh shirked this problem this week.

Florence Pugh wears a ringer t-shirt and blue trainers.
Trainers and white T-shirts are, without question, the most worn items in my wardrobe. Whether I’m styling them with jeans, linen trousers or breezy cotton skirts, they’re the pairing I instinctively reach for time and again. And while there’s something to be said for not messing with a good thing, every so often I feel the urge to breathe new life into this classic combination.

Right on cue, a photo of Florence Pugh landed on my desk complete with exactly the kind of fresh styling inspiration I’d been craving. Taking the humble tee-and-trainer formula and giving it a non-boring twist, Pugh chose a retro-inspired ringer tee that immediately elevated the look. From there, she made another simple yet impactful swap: instead of reaching for basic white sneakers, she slipped on a pair of bright blue Adidas Gazelle Bold trainers.

Keeping things casual, Pugh completed the outfit with white, straight-leg jeans, cuffed at the ankle to spotlight her shoes. To bring even more colour into the mix, she added a sunshine-yellow bag and a light brown baseball cap, pulling together a look that was as playful as it was considered.

With its red piping and nostalgic charm, the ringer tee injected a distinctly ’70s energy into her outfit—something a plain white T-shirt just can’t replicate, while the cobalt blue trainers inject a wash of colour and a playful component.

While Pugh’s exact trainers are now sold out, there’s no shortage of vibrant blue kicks hitting the shelves this season. Similarly, ringer t-shirts are nearly as common as their bright white counterparts. To discover the best of both, read on to find our edit of ringer t-shirts and blue trainers below.

SHOP BLUE TRAINERS AND RIGER T-SHIRTS:

Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

The piping on the hem gives this simple tee a sportier, more playful energy.

Tokyo Nubuck-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Nubuck-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Adidas' Tokyo trainers are a hit within fashion circles this season.

Classic Crew Tee
Reformation
Classic Crew Tee

While I love the navy and red, this classic tee also comes in five other shades.

+ C.p. Company Italia Spezial Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
+ C.p. Company Italia Spezial Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

I love the retro energy of these chic, low-profile shoes.

White Contrast Trim T-Shirt
Nobodys Child
White Contrast Trim T-Shirt

Shop this while it's on sale.

Cortez Vintage Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers
Nike
Cortez Vintage Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers

The baby blue colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

motherdenim,

La DoubleJ X Mother Denim
The Itty Bitty Concert Racer

Upgrading to a ringer tee is the easiest way to elevate your daily styling.

Windspin Leather-Trimmed Brushed Suede Sneakers
Autry
Windspin Leather-Trimmed Brushed Suede Sneakers

Autry's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Embroidery T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Embroidery T-Shirt

Style this with simple blue jeans or pair with a bright white style à la Pugh.

Track Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Proenza Schouler
Track Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

