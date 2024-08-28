Wow—I Just Found the Biggest Fall Runway Trends at Nordstrom for Under $200
As a fashion and shopping editor, the thing I look most forward to every season is re-creating looks for less. Thanks to my imaginative mind and limited clothing budget, I've resorted to learning how to be creative when it comes to my wardrobe. Although I wish I could spend $15,000 on a head-to-toe look plucked from the runways, it's just not realistic. Instead, I fine-tune my basics and focus on buying high-quality, trend-forward pieces that don't break the bank. Case in point? These seven fashion week–ready trends straight from Nordstrom that cost less than $200.
Below, scroll through some of our editors' favorite fall runway trends, and, of course, how to get the look for less. Trust me—you won't be disappointed by how luxe your wardrobe can look for less than $200 this season.
Elegant Dressing
Elegant jackets! Tweed! Slip skirts! Swan-like dressing is on the rise this season, with hero items often being luxe, timeless-looking basics that'll ring in well under budget.
Oxblood Hues
While cherry-red hues were all anyone could talk about earlier this year, deeper, richer merlot and Cherry Coke colors are making an appearance this fall and winter. Oxblood tones, seen at Tod's and Gucci, among other luxury Italian brands, are unparalleled when it comes to chic color palettes.
Tied Sweaters
Just like ladylike dressing, tied sweaters and knotted capes are set to make a splash this fall. Thankfully, the trend might be one of the easiest to replicate on a budget, with the majority of replicating the look relying on styling. Opt for a relaxed, slouchy cardigan or sweater draped around your shoulders or waist.
Leopard Looks
It's been a great year for leopard print. Thanks to an indie sleaze revival and an abundance of designers showing animal prints on the runway, this statement look has never been more popular.
Pointed Toes
Timeless shoes like slingbacks, court shoes, and almond-toe pointed pumps are a fan-favorite among runway stylists, designers, and editors this season, with sleek styles being the most in-demand shoe trend this fall.
Chic Turtlenecks
While funnel-neck coats, jackets, and knits dominated the runways at Bevza, Stella McCartney, Burberry, and others, subtle turtleneck and roll-neck silhouettes are en vogue. Whether it's sheer garments under button-downs à la Proenza Schouler or tonal polos at Tibi, turtlenecks are here to stay.
Camel Coats
Although camel coats aren't technically an incredibly fresh trend, the timeless coat style has been reimagined time and time again every fall, much to the delight of our editors and stylish friends. This wardrobe workhorse might just be the one must-need style you'll need for the rest of the year, given its versatility and elegance.
