Wow—I Just Found the Biggest Fall Runway Trends at Nordstrom for Under $200

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024.)

As a fashion and shopping editor, the thing I look most forward to every season is re-creating looks for less. Thanks to my imaginative mind and limited clothing budget, I've resorted to learning how to be creative when it comes to my wardrobe. Although I wish I could spend $15,000 on a head-to-toe look plucked from the runways, it's just not realistic. Instead, I fine-tune my basics and focus on buying high-quality, trend-forward pieces that don't break the bank. Case in point? These seven fashion week–ready trends straight from Nordstrom that cost less than $200.

Below, scroll through some of our editors' favorite fall runway trends, and, of course, how to get the look for less. Trust me—you won't be disappointed by how luxe your wardrobe can look for less than $200 this season.

Elegant Dressing

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Altuzarra Fall/Winter 2024.)

Elegant jackets! Tweed! Slip skirts! Swan-like dressing is on the rise this season, with hero items often being luxe, timeless-looking basics that'll ring in well under budget.

Mango Nice Textured Jacket $68 SHOP NOW

Mango Tiberio Capri Leggings $46 SHOP NOW

English Factory Single Breasted Crop Jacket $110 SHOP NOW

Wayf Porter Satin Midi Skirt $69 SHOP NOW

Oxblood Hues

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Tod's Fall/Winter 2024.)

While cherry-red hues were all anyone could talk about earlier this year, deeper, richer merlot and Cherry Coke colors are making an appearance this fall and winter. Oxblood tones, seen at Tod's and Gucci, among other luxury Italian brands, are unparalleled when it comes to chic color palettes.

Mango Pintuck Sweatshirt $50 SHOP NOW

Falke Pure Matte 50 Opaque Tights $18 SHOP NOW

Mango Velvet Blazer $140 SHOP NOW

Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flat $115 SHOP NOW

Tied Sweaters

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2024.)

Just like ladylike dressing, tied sweaters and knotted capes are set to make a splash this fall. Thankfully, the trend might be one of the easiest to replicate on a budget, with the majority of replicating the look relying on styling. Opt for a relaxed, slouchy cardigan or sweater draped around your shoulders or waist.

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $149 SHOP NOW

COS Crop Wool Cardigan $135 SHOP NOW

Topshop Crewneck Cotton Rib Cardigan $48 SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond Relaxed V-Neck Sweater $70 SHOP NOW

Leopard Looks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024)

It's been a great year for leopard print. Thanks to an indie sleaze revival and an abundance of designers showing animal prints on the runway, this statement look has never been more popular.

Endless Rose Leopard Collar Blazer $50 SHOP NOW

Mango Leopard Print Jeans $90 SHOP NOW

Topshop Leopard Print Crinkle Long Sleeve Top $38 SHOP NOW

Linea Paolo Marley Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Flat $140 SHOP NOW

Pointed Toes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Carven Fall/Winter 2024.)

Timeless shoes like slingbacks, court shoes, and almond-toe pointed pumps are a fan-favorite among runway stylists, designers, and editors this season, with sleek styles being the most in-demand shoe trend this fall.

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump $140 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Kasey Flat $140 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump $100 SHOP NOW

27 EDIT Naturalizer Carla Skimmer Flat $110 SHOP NOW

Chic Turtlenecks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Tibi Fall/Winter 2024.)

While funnel-neck coats, jackets, and knits dominated the runways at Bevza, Stella McCartney, Burberry, and others, subtle turtleneck and roll-neck silhouettes are en vogue. Whether it's sheer garments under button-downs à la Proenza Schouler or tonal polos at Tibi, turtlenecks are here to stay.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Jersey Turtleneck Top $70 SHOP NOW

Eileen Fisher Turtleneck Top $128 SHOP NOW

Skims Fits Everybody Turtleneck Top $56 SHOP NOW

Lands' End Lightweight Jersey Skimming Long Sleeve Turtleneck $40 SHOP NOW

Camel Coats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Khaite Fall/Winter 2024.)

Although camel coats aren't technically an incredibly fresh trend, the timeless coat style has been reimagined time and time again every fall, much to the delight of our editors and stylish friends. This wardrobe workhorse might just be the one must-need style you'll need for the rest of the year, given its versatility and elegance.

Sam Edelman Wool Blend Rib Collar Coat $150 SHOP NOW

Avec Les Filles Relaxed Swing Peacoat $200 SHOP NOW

Via Spiga Balmacain Water Repellent Cotton Blend Coat $130 SHOP NOW