Wow—I Just Found the Biggest Fall Runway Trends at Nordstrom for Under $200

By
published
in Features

Model at Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 wearing leopard print coat.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024.)

As a fashion and shopping editor, the thing I look most forward to every season is re-creating looks for less. Thanks to my imaginative mind and limited clothing budget, I've resorted to learning how to be creative when it comes to my wardrobe. Although I wish I could spend $15,000 on a head-to-toe look plucked from the runways, it's just not realistic. Instead, I fine-tune my basics and focus on buying high-quality, trend-forward pieces that don't break the bank. Case in point? These seven fashion week–ready trends straight from Nordstrom that cost less than $200.

Below, scroll through some of our editors' favorite fall runway trends, and, of course, how to get the look for less. Trust me—you won't be disappointed by how luxe your wardrobe can look for less than $200 this season.

Elegant Dressing

TKTK

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Altuzarra Fall/Winter 2024.)

Elegant jackets! Tweed! Slip skirts! Swan-like dressing is on the rise this season, with hero items often being luxe, timeless-looking basics that'll ring in well under budget.

Nice Textured Jacket
Mango
Nice Textured Jacket

Tiberio Capri Leggings
Mango
Tiberio Capri Leggings

Single Breasted Crop Jacket
English Factory
Single Breasted Crop Jacket

Porter Satin Midi Skirt
Wayf
Porter Satin Midi Skirt

Oxblood Hues

Model wearing burgundy leather dress on runway at Tod's Fall/Winter 2024.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Tod's Fall/Winter 2024.)

While cherry-red hues were all anyone could talk about earlier this year, deeper, richer merlot and Cherry Coke colors are making an appearance this fall and winter. Oxblood tones, seen at Tod's and Gucci, among other luxury Italian brands, are unparalleled when it comes to chic color palettes.

Pintuck Sweatshirt
Mango
Pintuck Sweatshirt

Pure Matte 50 Opaque Tights
Falke
Pure Matte 50 Opaque Tights

Velvet Blazer
Mango
Velvet Blazer

Tinsley Mary Jane Flat
Franco Sarto
Tinsley Mary Jane Flat

Tied Sweaters

Photo of model on Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2024 runway wearing knitted gray dress.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2024.)

Just like ladylike dressing, tied sweaters and knotted capes are set to make a splash this fall. Thankfully, the trend might be one of the easiest to replicate on a budget, with the majority of replicating the look relying on styling. Opt for a relaxed, slouchy cardigan or sweater draped around your shoulders or waist.

Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

Crop Wool Cardigan
COS
Crop Wool Cardigan

Crewneck Cotton Rib Cardigan
Topshop
Crewneck Cotton Rib Cardigan

Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Relaxed V-Neck Sweater

Leopard Looks

Model at Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 wearing leopard print coat.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024)

It's been a great year for leopard print. Thanks to an indie sleaze revival and an abundance of designers showing animal prints on the runway, this statement look has never been more popular.

Leopard Collar Blazer
Endless Rose
Leopard Collar Blazer

Leopard Print Jeans
Mango
Leopard Print Jeans

Leopard Print Crinkle Long Sleeve Top
Topshop
Leopard Print Crinkle Long Sleeve Top

Marley Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Flat
Linea Paolo
Marley Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Flat

Pointed Toes

Close up of black slingback heel from Carven Fall/Winter 2024 runway show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Carven Fall/Winter 2024.)

Timeless shoes like slingbacks, court shoes, and almond-toe pointed pumps are a fan-favorite among runway stylists, designers, and editors this season, with sleek styles being the most in-demand shoe trend this fall.

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump

Kasey Flat
Sam Edelman
Kasey Flat

Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump
Steve Madden
Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump

Carla Skimmer Flat
27 EDIT Naturalizer
Carla Skimmer Flat

Chic Turtlenecks

Model wearing navy blue turtleneck sweater and baggy jeans on Tibi Fall/Winter 2024 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Tibi Fall/Winter 2024.)

While funnel-neck coats, jackets, and knits dominated the runways at Bevza, Stella McCartney, Burberry, and others, subtle turtleneck and roll-neck silhouettes are en vogue. Whether it's sheer garments under button-downs à la Proenza Schouler or tonal polos at Tibi, turtlenecks are here to stay.

Jersey Turtleneck Top
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Jersey Turtleneck Top

Turtleneck Top
Eileen Fisher
Turtleneck Top

Fits Everybody Turtleneck Top
Skims
Fits Everybody Turtleneck Top

Lightweight Jersey Skimming Long Sleeve Turtleneck
Lands' End
Lightweight Jersey Skimming Long Sleeve Turtleneck

Camel Coats

Photo of model wearing oversize camel coat and black gloves, black shoes during Khaite Fall/Winter 2024 runway show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight. Photo: Khaite Fall/Winter 2024.)

Although camel coats aren't technically an incredibly fresh trend, the timeless coat style has been reimagined time and time again every fall, much to the delight of our editors and stylish friends. This wardrobe workhorse might just be the one must-need style you'll need for the rest of the year, given its versatility and elegance.

Wool Blend Rib Collar Coat
Sam Edelman
Wool Blend Rib Collar Coat

Relaxed Swing Peacoat
Avec Les Filles
Relaxed Swing Peacoat

Balmacain Water Repellent Cotton Blend Coat
Via Spiga
Balmacain Water Repellent Cotton Blend Coat

Long Twill Coat
Sam Edelman
Long Twill Coat

Explore More:
Nordstrom
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸