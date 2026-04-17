Emily Blunt Just Wore Jeans With 2026's Next Designer-Sneaker Infatuation

In the world of sneakers, you've got power players like Nike, Adidas, and Vans in the $70-to-$125 range, while luxury brands like Prada, Dior, and Gucci are on the high end of the spectrum with prices starting at around $750. These are all solid options, but if you happen to be looking for something in the middle, you've come to the right place. That's where Swedish shoe brand Axel Arigato comes in.
Yesterday, Emily Blunt was photographed wearing Axel Arigato Dice T-Toe Sneakers ($255) while doing press for the highly anticipated Devil Wears Prada sequel. It's safe to say she's one of the most in-demand celebrities to dress right now given all the excitement around her Emily Charlton role reprisal. For that reason, I have a feeling she'll make these sneakers sell out extremely quickly. Plus, the price point is appealing to shoppers who want to buy designer pieces in that aforementioned midrange. Scroll down to see her outfit and shop her sneakers.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.