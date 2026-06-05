Confirmed: This Is the Specific Low-Key Jeans Trend to Wear With Flats This Summer

You'd be surprised to know that someone as stylish as Jodie Turner-Smith was spotted wearing a trend that might be deemed "dated," but the L.A. style star was recently seen sporting a nostalgic style that was not on my summer 2026 bingo card. While out and about at a local farmers market, Turner-Smith lugged her groceries while wearing a gray tank top with none other than a pair of drawstring jeans. Naturally, Smith made them look anything but dated and styled them in a way that felt so current.
The rest of her look was kept quite low-key and felt very L.A. She styled her drawstring jeans with a pair of controversial "weird" Vibram FiveFingers flats and further accessorized with minimal black sunglasses and her phone hanging from her shoulder like a mini bag. Drawstring pantsare certainly having a major moment this summer, but drawstring jeans feel fresh. Thanks to Turner-Smith, I predict we were just introduced to the next It-girl trend of the season.
If you're inspired to try out drawstring jeans this summer, keep scrolling to re-create Turner-Smith's outfit and shop some of our favorite styles.
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Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.