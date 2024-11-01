Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Skirt Trend Fashion People Use to Make Sweaters Look Much Chicer

By
published
in News

Every fall, fashionable celebrities seem to gravitate toward classic jeans and sweaters. This year, however, I've noticed a refreshing shift as many trendsetters put their jeans aside and elevate their sweaters with slip skirts.

Just yesterday in L.A., Dakota Johnson turned heads in an oversize black crewneck sweater paired with a midi-length slip skirt. This effortless outfit was complemented by chic accessories, including cat-eye sunglasses, sleek black flats, and a large Bottega Veneta bag that added an element of luxury without overwhelming the outfit.

Dakota Johnson wears a black sweater, black slip skirt, and black flats with an oversize Bottega Veneta bag.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Dakota Johnson: Bottega Veneta Large Hop Bag ($5100)

Johnson isn't alone in adopting this sophisticated yet approachable look. Olympia Gayot, the creative director and head of womenswear design at J.Crew, recently took to Instagram to share a photograph showcasing a lace-trimmed slip skirt and V-neck sweater. Even Jessica Alba was seen yesterday in an elegant brown slip skirt paired with an off-the-shoulder sweater.

Analyzing these ensembles, I've come to appreciate the unique synergy between a slip skirt and a sweater. Each piece can make a statement individually, yet when combined, they yield an effortlessly refined aesthetic. The casual nature of the knitwear beautifully offsets the sophistication of the skirt, resulting in a balanced, stylish outfit that feels laid-back and chic.

Olympia wears a white button-down shirt, gray v-neck sweater, and silver lace-trim slip skirt.

(Image credit: @olympiamarie)

If you're eager to take a break from your denim collection and embrace this fashionable pairing, there's no better time than now to do so. Keep scrolling because I've curated a selection of the best slip skirts that will look perfect with the cozy sweaters already in your closet.

Shop my favorite slip skirts:

Crinkled Satin Maxi Skirt
H&M
Crinkled Satin Maxi Skirt

I can't believe this skirt is only $25.

The Tilda Slip Skirt
By Anthropologie
The Tilda Slip Skirt

A midi skirt is perfect for showing off your chic shoes.

banana republic, Bias-Cut
banana republic
Bias-Cut Silk Maxi Skirt

Style with a chunky sweater and knee-high boots.

Bianca Silk-Satin Maxi Skirt
ÉTERNE
Bianca Silk-Satin Maxi Skirt

This skirt is an investment worth making.

X Revolve Bias Obie Skirt to Midcalf
Norma Kamali x Revolve
Bias Obie Skirt

I'd wear this out at night with a strapless top and slingbacks.

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
j.crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin

Nearly all fashion people are wearing lace-trimmed slip skirts.

Bella Silk Skirt
Reformation
Bella Silk Skirt

The polka dots feel very 2025.

Satin Long Skirt - Women
Madewell
Satin Maxi Slip Skirt

I'm not saying chocolate brown will replace black, but it is fall 2024's top color trend.

Satin Effect Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Effect Midi Skirt

Embrace the leopard-print trend with this slip skirt.

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸