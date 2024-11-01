Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Skirt Trend Fashion People Use to Make Sweaters Look Much Chicer
Every fall, fashionable celebrities seem to gravitate toward classic jeans and sweaters. This year, however, I've noticed a refreshing shift as many trendsetters put their jeans aside and elevate their sweaters with slip skirts.
Just yesterday in L.A., Dakota Johnson turned heads in an oversize black crewneck sweater paired with a midi-length slip skirt. This effortless outfit was complemented by chic accessories, including cat-eye sunglasses, sleek black flats, and a large Bottega Veneta bag that added an element of luxury without overwhelming the outfit.
On Dakota Johnson: Bottega Veneta Large Hop Bag ($5100)
Johnson isn't alone in adopting this sophisticated yet approachable look. Olympia Gayot, the creative director and head of womenswear design at J.Crew, recently took to Instagram to share a photograph showcasing a lace-trimmed slip skirt and V-neck sweater. Even Jessica Alba was seen yesterday in an elegant brown slip skirt paired with an off-the-shoulder sweater.
Analyzing these ensembles, I've come to appreciate the unique synergy between a slip skirt and a sweater. Each piece can make a statement individually, yet when combined, they yield an effortlessly refined aesthetic. The casual nature of the knitwear beautifully offsets the sophistication of the skirt, resulting in a balanced, stylish outfit that feels laid-back and chic.
If you're eager to take a break from your denim collection and embrace this fashionable pairing, there's no better time than now to do so. Keep scrolling because I've curated a selection of the best slip skirts that will look perfect with the cozy sweaters already in your closet.
Shop my favorite slip skirts:
I'd wear this out at night with a strapless top and slingbacks.
Nearly all fashion people are wearing lace-trimmed slip skirts.
I'm not saying chocolate brown will replace black, but it is fall 2024's top color trend.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Already Wore Spring 2025's Most Sought-After Handbag
Fashion people can't stop talking about it.
By Eliza Huber
-
Move Aside, Miniskirts—New York's Chicest Celebs Are Wearing This Specific Trend Instead
Take it for a spin.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I'm an Editor With Classic Style—These Are the Exact 6 Shoes I've Been Wearing Lately
They're all I need.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
I Shop for a Living—40 Finds From Madewell, COS, and Free People I Can’t Wait to Wear This Winter
No chance of getting stuck in a winter style rut.
By Judith Jones
-
J.Lo Wore the Brand-New Uggs That'll Go Viral and Sell Out By December 1—Guaranteed
Don't say I didn't warn you.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the One Winter Boot Trend That Every Chic Celeb Agrees On
Dakota Johnson and Sofia Richie are also fans.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Elegant Boot Color New Yorkers Are Abandoning Black For
Take note.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The French Knitwear Brand Every Parisian Has in Their Closet
The greatest of all time.
By Ana Escalante