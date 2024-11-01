Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Skirt Trend Fashion People Use to Make Sweaters Look Much Chicer

Every fall, fashionable celebrities seem to gravitate toward classic jeans and sweaters. This year, however, I've noticed a refreshing shift as many trendsetters put their jeans aside and elevate their sweaters with slip skirts.

Just yesterday in L.A., Dakota Johnson turned heads in an oversize black crewneck sweater paired with a midi-length slip skirt. This effortless outfit was complemented by chic accessories, including cat-eye sunglasses, sleek black flats, and a large Bottega Veneta bag that added an element of luxury without overwhelming the outfit.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Dakota Johnson: Bottega Veneta Large Hop Bag ($5100)

Johnson isn't alone in adopting this sophisticated yet approachable look. Olympia Gayot, the creative director and head of womenswear design at J.Crew, recently took to Instagram to share a photograph showcasing a lace-trimmed slip skirt and V-neck sweater. Even Jessica Alba was seen yesterday in an elegant brown slip skirt paired with an off-the-shoulder sweater.

Analyzing these ensembles, I've come to appreciate the unique synergy between a slip skirt and a sweater. Each piece can make a statement individually, yet when combined, they yield an effortlessly refined aesthetic. The casual nature of the knitwear beautifully offsets the sophistication of the skirt, resulting in a balanced, stylish outfit that feels laid-back and chic.

If you're eager to take a break from your denim collection and embrace this fashionable pairing, there's no better time than now to do so. Keep scrolling because I've curated a selection of the best slip skirts that will look perfect with the cozy sweaters already in your closet.

Shop my favorite slip skirts:

H&M Crinkled Satin Maxi Skirt $25 SHOP NOW I can't believe this skirt is only $25.

By Anthropologie The Tilda Slip Skirt $88 SHOP NOW A midi skirt is perfect for showing off your chic shoes.

banana republic Bias-Cut Silk Maxi Skirt $200 SHOP NOW Style with a chunky sweater and knee-high boots.

ÉTERNE Bianca Silk-Satin Maxi Skirt $595 SHOP NOW This skirt is an investment worth making.

Norma Kamali x Revolve Bias Obie Skirt $245 SHOP NOW I'd wear this out at night with a strapless top and slingbacks.

j.crew Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin $118 SHOP NOW Nearly all fashion people are wearing lace-trimmed slip skirts.

Reformation Bella Silk Skirt $218 SHOP NOW The polka dots feel very 2025.

Madewell Satin Maxi Slip Skirt $98 SHOP NOW I'm not saying chocolate brown will replace black, but it is fall 2024's top color trend.

ZARA Satin Effect Midi Skirt $40 SHOP NOW Embrace the leopard-print trend with this slip skirt.