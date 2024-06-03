Dakota Johnson Wore the Elegant Dress Trend That Goes With Heels *and* Sneakers

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

When it comes to summer dressing, there's really no easier combination than a midi dress and some sneakers. You check off elegance and comfort immediately, plus, if you need to turn it up a notch at any point of your day, say if you get a last-minute date invitation or decide to take yourself out somewhere fancy, you can always just slip on the delicate pair of kitten-heel sandals in your bag. Voila! Knowing the combo's versatility this time of year, it should come as no surprise that Dakota Johnson is quite the frequent visitor of the dress-with-sneakers duo.

Johnson's latest dabble into this look arrived late last week during her walk to the New York City set of her new film Materialists, co-starring Chris Evan and Pedro Pascal. For the occasion, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress chose to pair a yellow, floral midi dress from one of WWW's favorite dress brands, Doên, with Nike's ever-sold-out Daybreak sneakers in black. Her silk number, which is still available in all sizes (XS to XL), was inspired by styles from the 1930s, with cascading ruffles around the sleeves and silk organza flowers at the neck. In contrast, her sneakers first debuted in 1979. To finish off the look, Johnson threw on her go-to Bottega Veneta sunglasses and a pair of Sophie Buhai silver hoops.

Scroll down to see and shop Johnson's effortless summer ensemble before it sells out.

On Dakota Johnson: Doên Nevara Dress ($448); Nike Daybreak Sneakers ($145); Bottega Veneta Edgy 22mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($485); Sophie Buhai Silver Large Bagel Hoop Earrings ($450)

Shop more floral dresses:

H&M Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Dress $35 SHOP NOW This off-the-shoulder moment will look so chic for any occasion.

Solid & Striped X Sofia Richie Grainge The Corrina Dress $348 SHOP NOW Sofia Richie Grainge really hit it out of the park with her Solid & Striped collaboration.

Reformation Topanga Dress $198 SHOP NOW I love the simple cut of this dress.

zara Floral-Print Tank Dress $46 SHOP NOW For $46, I'm buying two.

J.Crew Fit-And-Flare Midi Dress in Floral Cotton Poplin $198 SHOP NOW Talk about elegance.

LoveShackFancy Sabela Dress $495 SHOP NOW On those 95º summer days, this dress will be your saving grace.

Madewell X Reistor Floral Slip Maxi Dress $156 SHOP NOW How cute.

THE GREAT. The Gallery Dress $325 SHOP NOW If it has puffy sleeves, I probably want it.

ASTR the Label Floral Pleated Bodice Midi Dress $109 SHOP NOW That leg slit, though.

Topshop Floral Lace Trim Satin Halter Dress $101 SHOP NOW *Orders immediately.*

Treasure & Bond Floral Woven Maxi Dress $90 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Treasure & Bond—the Nordstrom brand has something for everyone and every occasion.

Reformation Yesenia Silk Dress $328 SHOP NOW If you have a vacation booked this summer, I beg of you, bring along this dress.

En Saison Egret Floral Cotton Maxi Dress $138 SHOP NOW The ribbon straps are about as close to perfect as it comes.

Reformation Monette Floral Linen Maxi Dress $278 SHOP NOW Yes, yes, 1000% yes.