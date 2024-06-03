Dakota Johnson Wore the Elegant Dress Trend That Goes With Heels *and* Sneakers
When it comes to summer dressing, there's really no easier combination than a midi dress and some sneakers. You check off elegance and comfort immediately, plus, if you need to turn it up a notch at any point of your day, say if you get a last-minute date invitation or decide to take yourself out somewhere fancy, you can always just slip on the delicate pair of kitten-heel sandals in your bag. Voila! Knowing the combo's versatility this time of year, it should come as no surprise that Dakota Johnson is quite the frequent visitor of the dress-with-sneakers duo.
Johnson's latest dabble into this look arrived late last week during her walk to the New York City set of her new film Materialists, co-starring Chris Evan and Pedro Pascal. For the occasion, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress chose to pair a yellow, floral midi dress from one of WWW's favorite dress brands, Doên, with Nike's ever-sold-out Daybreak sneakers in black. Her silk number, which is still available in all sizes (XS to XL), was inspired by styles from the 1930s, with cascading ruffles around the sleeves and silk organza flowers at the neck. In contrast, her sneakers first debuted in 1979. To finish off the look, Johnson threw on her go-to Bottega Veneta sunglasses and a pair of Sophie Buhai silver hoops.
Scroll down to see and shop Johnson's effortless summer ensemble before it sells out.
On Dakota Johnson: Doên Nevara Dress ($448); Nike Daybreak Sneakers ($145); Bottega Veneta Edgy 22mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($485); Sophie Buhai Silver Large Bagel Hoop Earrings ($450)
Shop more floral dresses:
Sofia Richie Grainge really hit it out of the park with her Solid & Striped collaboration.
Don't sleep on Treasure & Bond—the Nordstrom brand has something for everyone and every occasion.
If you have a vacation booked this summer, I beg of you, bring along this dress.
The ribbon straps are about as close to perfect as it comes.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
