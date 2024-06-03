Dakota Johnson Wore the Elegant Dress Trend That Goes With Heels *and* Sneakers

Dakota Johnson walking in New York City wearing a floral midi Doên dress, Nike sneakers, and cat-eye sunglasses.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

When it comes to summer dressing, there's really no easier combination than a midi dress and some sneakers. You check off elegance and comfort immediately, plus, if you need to turn it up a notch at any point of your day, say if you get a last-minute date invitation or decide to take yourself out somewhere fancy, you can always just slip on the delicate pair of kitten-heel sandals in your bag. Voila! Knowing the combo's versatility this time of year, it should come as no surprise that Dakota Johnson is quite the frequent visitor of the dress-with-sneakers duo.

Johnson's latest dabble into this look arrived late last week during her walk to the New York City set of her new film Materialists, co-starring Chris Evan and Pedro Pascal. For the occasion, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress chose to pair a yellow, floral midi dress from one of WWW's favorite dress brands, Doên, with Nike's ever-sold-out Daybreak sneakers in black. Her silk number, which is still available in all sizes (XS to XL), was inspired by styles from the 1930s, with cascading ruffles around the sleeves and silk organza flowers at the neck. In contrast, her sneakers first debuted in 1979. To finish off the look, Johnson threw on her go-to Bottega Veneta sunglasses and a pair of Sophie Buhai silver hoops.

Scroll down to see and shop Johnson's effortless summer ensemble before it sells out.

Dakota Johnson walking in New York City wearing a floral midi Doên dress, Nike sneakers, and cat-eye sunglasses.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Doên Nevara Dress ($448); Nike Daybreak Sneakers ($145); Bottega Veneta Edgy 22mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($485); Sophie Buhai Silver Large Bagel Hoop Earrings ($450)

Nevara Dress -- Citron Anemone Bloom
DÔEN
Nevara Dress

Nike Women's Shoes Daybreak Black Ck2351-001 (numeric_5)
Nike
Daybreak Sneakers

Edgy 22mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta
Edgy 22mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Silver Large Bagel Hoop Earrings
Sophie Buhai
Silver Large Bagel Hoop Earrings

Shop more floral dresses:

Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Dress
H&M
Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Dress

This off-the-shoulder moment will look so chic for any occasion.

Solid & Striped X Sofia Richie Grainge the Corrina Dress
Solid & Striped X Sofia Richie Grainge
The Corrina Dress

Sofia Richie Grainge really hit it out of the park with her Solid & Striped collaboration.

Topanga Dress
Reformation
Topanga Dress

I love the simple cut of this dress.

Zara FLORAL PRINT TANK DRESS
zara
Floral-Print Tank Dress

For $46, I'm buying two.

Fit-And-Flare Midi Dress in Floral Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Fit-And-Flare Midi Dress in Floral Cotton Poplin

Talk about elegance.

Sabela Dress
LoveShackFancy
Sabela Dress

On those 95º summer days, this dress will be your saving grace.

Madewell X Reistor Floral Slip Maxi Dress
Madewell X Reistor
Floral Slip Maxi Dress

How cute.

The Gallery Dress
THE GREAT.
The Gallery Dress

If it has puffy sleeves, I probably want it.

Floral Pleated Bodice Midi Dress
ASTR the Label
Floral Pleated Bodice Midi Dress

That leg slit, though.

Floral Lace Trim Satin Halter Dress
Topshop
Floral Lace Trim Satin Halter Dress

*Orders immediately.*

Floral Woven Maxi Dress
Treasure & Bond
Floral Woven Maxi Dress

Don't sleep on Treasure & Bond—the Nordstrom brand has something for everyone and every occasion.

Yesenia Silk Dress
Reformation
Yesenia Silk Dress

If you have a vacation booked this summer, I beg of you, bring along this dress.

Egret Floral Cotton Maxi Dress
En Saison
Egret Floral Cotton Maxi Dress

The ribbon straps are about as close to perfect as it comes.

Monette Floral Linen Maxi Dress
Reformation
Monette Floral Linen Maxi Dress

Yes, yes, 1000% yes.

Tallulah Floral Cotton Blend Sundress
HOUSE OF CB
Tallulah Floral Cotton Blend Sundress

House of CB's dresses fit so well.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

