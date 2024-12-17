Jennifer Lopez Wore the Pretty Shirt Trend That Makes Even Y2K Jeans Look Elegant
It’s always fun to see how Jennifer Lopez styles jeans, isn’t it? She tends to wear a wide-ranging variety of denim trends each season, and always pairs equally trendy pieces with them. As such, one of her latest jeans outfits came over the weekend, when Lopez was photographed shopping in Beverly Hills.
For the outing, Lopez wore a pair of Y2K-coded jeans, complete with rips, flared legs, and an ultra-low rise. Not the most elegant jeans you can wear, but she effortlessly balanced that out. J.Lo paired the jeans with her signature platform sandals and something else that instantly made even the aforementioned jeans look elegant: a pretty cinch-waist button-front top. Lopez’s particular top was made of lace, but I’ve come across similar tops made of every material under the sun.
If you’re someone who likes to look elegant without even trying, keep scrolling to shop cinch-waist tops to wear with jeans and everything else.
On Jennifer Lopez: Christian Dior top; True Religion vintage jeans; Hermès bag; Elie Saab shoes
Shop Pretty Cinch-Waist Tops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
