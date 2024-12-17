Jennifer Lopez Wore the Pretty Shirt Trend That Makes Even Y2K Jeans Look Elegant

It’s always fun to see how Jennifer Lopez styles jeans, isn’t it? She tends to wear a wide-ranging variety of denim trends each season, and always pairs equally trendy pieces with them. As such, one of her latest jeans outfits came over the weekend, when Lopez was photographed shopping in Beverly Hills.



For the outing, Lopez wore a pair of Y2K-coded jeans, complete with rips, flared legs, and an ultra-low rise. Not the most elegant jeans you can wear, but she effortlessly balanced that out. J.Lo paired the jeans with her signature platform sandals and something else that instantly made even the aforementioned jeans look elegant: a pretty cinch-waist button-front top. Lopez’s particular top was made of lace, but I’ve come across similar tops made of every material under the sun.



If you’re someone who likes to look elegant without even trying, keep scrolling to shop cinch-waist tops to wear with jeans and everything else.

(Image credit: Blackbelts/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Christian Dior top; True Religion vintage jeans; Hermès bag; Elie Saab shoes

Shop Pretty Cinch-Waist Tops

Reformation Martha Top $168 SHOP NOW

ZARA Fitted Waist Plain Knit Cardigan $60 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Wilfred regal blazer $228 SHOP NOW

Rag & Bone Slade Cotton Blazer $595 $309 SHOP NOW

Reformation Prima Top $188 SHOP NOW

Generation Love Brandi Lace Top $195 SHOP NOW

Aligne Daphne Scoop Blazer $245 SHOP NOW