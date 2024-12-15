Hailey Bieber Just Wore the ‘90s Sneaker Trend Women in Paris Have Had on All Year
When I think of celebrities with incredible sneaker collections, Hailey Bieber immediately comes to mind. She wears sneakers with anything and everything, and sparks trends whenever she tries something new. But the pair she just wore in L.A. is right in step with the ‘90s sneaker trend women in Paris have been wearing all year long: chunky sneakers.
While retro sneakers along the lines of the beloved Adidas Sambas are still going strong, “ugly” chunky sneakers have been making a steady comeback among sneaker lovers recently. Bieber, for one, opted for a pair of Asics, one of the best brands to embrace the chunky ‘90s sneaker trend with, if you ask me. And fittingly, Bieber styled them in a very Princess Diana way: with crew socks, bike shorts, and an oversized leather bomber jacket.
Ready to give your retro sneakers a rest in favor of another, more recent throwback trend? Keep scrolling to shop similar Asics to Bieber’s fresh pair.
On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Oversized Jacket in Lambskin ($7000) and Sac de Jour Duffle Small Leather Tote ($3200); Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Shorts ($68); Fila hat; Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
