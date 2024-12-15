When I think of celebrities with incredible sneaker collections, Hailey Bieber immediately comes to mind. She wears sneakers with anything and everything, and sparks trends whenever she tries something new. But the pair she just wore in L.A. is right in step with the ‘90s sneaker trend women in Paris have been wearing all year long: chunky sneakers.



While retro sneakers along the lines of the beloved Adidas Sambas are still going strong, “ugly” chunky sneakers have been making a steady comeback among sneaker lovers recently. Bieber, for one, opted for a pair of Asics, one of the best brands to embrace the chunky ‘90s sneaker trend with, if you ask me. And fittingly, Bieber styled them in a very Princess Diana way: with crew socks, bike shorts, and an oversized leather bomber jacket.



Ready to give your retro sneakers a rest in favor of another, more recent throwback trend? Keep scrolling to shop similar Asics to Bieber’s fresh pair.

(Image credit: PrimePix/SPOT/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Oversized Jacket in Lambskin ($7000) and Sac de Jour Duffle Small Leather Tote ($3200); Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Shorts ($68); Fila hat; Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers

Shop Similar Chunky Asics Sneakers

Asics GT-2160 Unisex Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW

Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW

Asics GT-2160 Unisex Sneakers $140 SHOP NOW