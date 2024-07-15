I'm Calling It: Celebrities and Fashion Experts Are Swapping Jeans for a "Strange Skirt Summer"
There's a playful mood in the air this summer and it's already influenced my favourite celebrities' wardrobes. Taking a beat from wearing failsafe jeans all the time, those who run in fashion circles are shopping and styling an emerging skirt trend that snaps back at the quiet luxury aesthetic that's reigned for so long. Appearing all over my FYP, it seems this season is shaping up to be a "strange skirt summer".
Already in the wardrobe of Lily Allen, the singer and actor propelled the trend via an Instagram post last week that saw her styling a printed skirt with a colourful cartoon-inspired design emblazoned across the front. Using the bold skirt to anchor her look, Allen crafted a bold ensemble that looked at home on the vibrant, flower-clad streets of Italy.
Taking a more relaxed approach to her "strange" skirt style, Rosalia wore her Kate Moss-print skirt with a simple black tee and tall platform heels. Doing all of the hard work, the playful skirt trend is the instant outfit elevator that the style set are falling for.
Not particularly easy to style—but not entirely difficult either as "bad" styling could make it look even better—the charm of the strange skirt trend lays in its inherent messiness. Forcing you to style a look that's neither "classic" nor predictable, a strange skirt can entirely change the direction of an outfit, opening up a new side to one's personal style in a playful and approachable way.
Taking an equally brazen approach to the piece, Sabrina Carpenter was spotted ahead of her Vogue World debut styling an ankle-length striped skirt in a bold red shade with a matching top and headscarf.
Subverting expectations, the characterful skirt trend is the quickest way to revive your summer style, and brands have responded to the growing demand. From Rixo to Dries Van Noten, below we've chronicled some of the chicest, most out-there styles on the market right now.
Read on to discover our edit of the best strange skirts to shop this summer.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST "STRANGE" SKIRTS HERE:
This playful print is perfect for summer styling.
Style with the matching top or wear with a fitted tank.
This intricate skirt is cut from lightweight mesh.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
