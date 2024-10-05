Katie Holmes Just Wore a Mall-Brand Coat In the Pretty Color Trend That's the New Camel

First things first: Camel coats are in no way "out"—far from it. They're as classic as it gets and I highly suggest investing in one. That said, if you're wondering what else is out there but also want something that works with as many other colors as camel does but isn't quite as saturated, there's a fall 2024 color trend for you: butter yellow. And Katie Holmes just endorsed it on the streets of NYC.

Holmes opted for a butter yellow wool coat with a turtleneck in the same color, and a pair of loose mid-blue jeans. All of these pieces are from Banana Republic, and I don't know if you've checked the beloved mall brand out recently, but it's killing it right now. My Banana Republic cart is currently filled to the brim, and Holmes butter yellow coat is at the top of my wish list.

Butter yellow is having a moment this season, and is a literal bright spot among all of the dark color trends such as burgundy, olive green, and chocolate brown. Along with powder pink, the other pretty pastel color trend of the season, butter yellow is the perfect hue for anyone who wants to look cozy and chic this fall and winter in a non-traditional color trend. If you count yourself as one of those people, keep scrolling to shop Holmes' Banana Republic look along with a few more lovely butter yellow coat options.

(Image credit: Michael Simon/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Banana Republic Splittable Wool-Blend Peacoat ($450), Luxe Wool-Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt ($70), and The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jeans ($120)

Shop the Look

Banana Republic Splittable Wool-Blend Peacoat in Butter Yellow $450 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Luxe Wool-Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt $70 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jeans $120 SHOP NOW

Shop More Butter Yellow Coats

Banana Republic Leather Trench Coats in Butter Yellow $1500 SHOP NOW

Mango Oversize Bomber Jacket $130 SHOP NOW

Apparis Jay Supple Sans Leather Bonded Coat $475 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wyatt Double-Faced Coat $398 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Relaxed Trench Coat in Lightweight Shiny Nylon $328 $295 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Double-Breasted Belted Woven Trench Coat $4800 SHOP NOW