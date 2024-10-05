Katie Holmes Just Wore a Mall-Brand Coat In the Pretty Color Trend That's the New Camel
First things first: Camel coats are in no way "out"—far from it. They're as classic as it gets and I highly suggest investing in one. That said, if you're wondering what else is out there but also want something that works with as many other colors as camel does but isn't quite as saturated, there's a fall 2024 color trend for you: butter yellow. And Katie Holmes just endorsed it on the streets of NYC.
Holmes opted for a butter yellow wool coat with a turtleneck in the same color, and a pair of loose mid-blue jeans. All of these pieces are from Banana Republic, and I don't know if you've checked the beloved mall brand out recently, but it's killing it right now. My Banana Republic cart is currently filled to the brim, and Holmes butter yellow coat is at the top of my wish list.
Butter yellow is having a moment this season, and is a literal bright spot among all of the dark color trends such as burgundy, olive green, and chocolate brown. Along with powder pink, the other pretty pastel color trend of the season, butter yellow is the perfect hue for anyone who wants to look cozy and chic this fall and winter in a non-traditional color trend. If you count yourself as one of those people, keep scrolling to shop Holmes' Banana Republic look along with a few more lovely butter yellow coat options.
On Katie Holmes: Banana Republic Splittable Wool-Blend Peacoat ($450), Luxe Wool-Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt ($70), and The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jeans ($120)
