Katie Holmes Just Wore a Mall-Brand Coat In the Pretty Color Trend That's the New Camel

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

First things first: Camel coats are in no way "out"—far from it. They're as classic as it gets and I highly suggest investing in one. That said, if you're wondering what else is out there but also want something that works with as many other colors as camel does but isn't quite as saturated, there's a fall 2024 color trend for you: butter yellow. And Katie Holmes just endorsed it on the streets of NYC.

Holmes opted for a butter yellow wool coat with a turtleneck in the same color, and a pair of loose mid-blue jeans. All of these pieces are from Banana Republic, and I don't know if you've checked the beloved mall brand out recently, but it's killing it right now. My Banana Republic cart is currently filled to the brim, and Holmes butter yellow coat is at the top of my wish list.

Butter yellow is having a moment this season, and is a literal bright spot among all of the dark color trends such as burgundy, olive green, and chocolate brown. Along with powder pink, the other pretty pastel color trend of the season, butter yellow is the perfect hue for anyone who wants to look cozy and chic this fall and winter in a non-traditional color trend. If you count yourself as one of those people, keep scrolling to shop Holmes' Banana Republic look along with a few more lovely butter yellow coat options.

Katie Holmes wearing a butter yellow coat and jeans

(Image credit: Michael Simon/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Banana Republic Splittable Wool-Blend Peacoat ($450), Luxe Wool-Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt ($70), and The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jeans ($120)

Shop the Look

Splittable Wool-Blend Peacoat
Banana Republic
Splittable Wool-Blend Peacoat in Butter Yellow

Luxe Wool-Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt
Banana Republic
Luxe Wool-Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt

The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jean
Banana Republic
The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jeans

Shop More Butter Yellow Coats

Leather Trench Coat
Banana Republic
Leather Trench Coats in Butter Yellow

Oversize Bomber Jacket
Mango
Oversize Bomber Jacket

Jay Supple Sans Leather Bonded Coat
Apparis
Jay Supple Sans Leather Bonded Coat

Textured-Leather Coat
GUCCI
Textured-Leather Coat

Wyatt Double-Faced Coat
Reformation
Wyatt Double-Faced Coat

Relaxed Trench Coat in Lightweight Shiny Nylon
J.Crew
Relaxed Trench Coat in Lightweight Shiny Nylon

Double-Breasted Belted Woven Trench Coat
Bottega Veneta
Double-Breasted Belted Woven Trench Coat

Oversized Single Breasted Jacket
Norma Kamali
Oversized Single Breasted Jacket

Explore More:
Katie-Holmes Banana Republic Coats
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸