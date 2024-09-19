Jennifer Lopez Made Skinny Jeans Look Very 2024 Thanks to This Major Shoe Trend

Try telling Jennifer Lopez anything is “out” and she’ll inevitably prove you wrong. This was the case when Lopez stepped out recently wearing ripped skinny jeans, a denim style we don’t see all that often anymore. But as she always does when she wears skinny jeans or anything else others are saying is "dated", she made them look surprisingly fresh—thanks in large part to her choice of shoes.

Lopez’s outfit for this particular sunny day in L.A. was fairly simple. In addition to her skinny jeans, she wore a button-down shirt and a pair of brown suede high-heel sandals. The shoe trend being represented here was brown suede. Fall 2024 has quickly become the season of suede, with brown suede at the forefront (specific, I know). And Lopez seems to be well aware of this, given her Saint Laurent shoes. My advice? Follow her lead and pair brown suede shoes with anything you want to look more of-the-moment this fall. Keep scrolling to shop a few of my favorite pairs.

Jennifer Lopez wearing jeans, a button-down, and brown suede sandals

(Image credit: @CelebrityLivin_/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Hermès bag; Saint Laurent shoes

Shop Brown Suede Shoes

Maysale 70 Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 70 Suede Mules

Madewell, The April Ballet Flats in Dark Carob
Madewell
The April Ballet Flats in Dark Carob

Wally Boots
Staud
Wally Boots in Mahogany

Cassy Suede Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Cassy Suede Ballet Flats

Isham Suede Mules
Dr. Martens
Isham Suede Mules in Dark Brown

Marinetti Suede Mules
Giuseppe Zanotti
Marinetti Suede Mules in Chocolate

Kittie Lace Up Boot
Reformation
Kittie Lace Up Boots in Boss Suede

Ballerina Pump
3.1 Phillip Lim
Ballerina Pumps in Chocolate

Triangle Logo Loafer
Prada
Triangle Logo Loafers in Moro

Caroline Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Veronica Beard
Caroline Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps in Espresso

Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals in Mocha

Bridge Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Cole Haan
Bridge Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Dark Chocolate Suede

Classic Pointed Toe Pump
Marion Parke
Classic Pointed Toe Pumps in Chocolate

