Jennifer Lopez Made Skinny Jeans Look Very 2024 Thanks to This Major Shoe Trend
Try telling Jennifer Lopez anything is “out” and she’ll inevitably prove you wrong. This was the case when Lopez stepped out recently wearing ripped skinny jeans, a denim style we don’t see all that often anymore. But as she always does when she wears skinny jeans or anything else others are saying is "dated", she made them look surprisingly fresh—thanks in large part to her choice of shoes.
Lopez’s outfit for this particular sunny day in L.A. was fairly simple. In addition to her skinny jeans, she wore a button-down shirt and a pair of brown suede high-heel sandals. The shoe trend being represented here was brown suede. Fall 2024 has quickly become the season of suede, with brown suede at the forefront (specific, I know). And Lopez seems to be well aware of this, given her Saint Laurent shoes. My advice? Follow her lead and pair brown suede shoes with anything you want to look more of-the-moment this fall. Keep scrolling to shop a few of my favorite pairs.
On Jennifer Lopez: Hermès bag; Saint Laurent shoes
Shop Brown Suede Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
